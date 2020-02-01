No. 8 Villanova, No. 10 Seton Hall, No. 14 MSU All Upset by Unranked Teams

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A wild 2019-20 college basketball season continued Saturday as the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats and No. 10 Seton Hall Pirates suffered home losses to unranked opponents.

The Creighton Bluejays scored a 76-61 upset of Nova on the strength of 21 points off the bench from Denzel Mahoney and a double-double by Ty-Shon Alexander (16 points and 10 rebounds).

Tyrique Jones powered the Xavier Musketeers with 19 points, 18 boards and four blocks in a 74-62 victory over Seton Hall.

The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans also fell on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers, 64-63.

Creighton 76, Villanova 61

Nova rattled off seven consecutive wins after a road loss to Marquette on Jan. 4, including a 64-59 triumph over Creighton to jump-start the winning streak Jan. 7.

The Bluejays exacted some revenge by picking up their second win over a ranked foe this season. It survived a Nov. 29 overtime battle with the Texas Tech Red Raiders to pick up a 83-76 victory.

Creighton has also rebounded from a 2-3 start to Big East play with four straight wins.

Mitch Ballock (15 points) and Marcus Zegarowski (13) joined Mahoney and Alexander by reaching double figures in scoring for the Bluejays. They shot 50.9 percent from the field, highlighted by knocking down 11 of their 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore led Villanova with 18 points apiece. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl chipped in six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday night. Creighton travels to the Dunkin Donuts Center to face the Providence Friars, while Nova visits Hinkle Fieldhouse to take on the 16th-ranked Butler Bulldogs.

Xavier 74, Seton Hall 62

Xavier has been one of the disappointments of Big East play. It entered the conference portion of the slate with an 11-2 record before losing six of their eight games to Big East opponents.

Perhaps Saturday's upset of Seton Hall, the Musketeers' best performance of the campaign, can get them back on track for the final month of the regular season.

Naji Marshall picked up his first double-double of the season by matching Jones' team-high 19 points and adding 10 rebounds. KyKy Tandy provided a spark with 14 points off the bench.

It marked the first loss in Big East action for Seton Hall, which dropped to 8-1 after at impressive run that featured a road win over Butler.

Leading scorer Myles Powell made just three of his 14 shots from the field, including one of his nine threes, en route to nine points. The Pirates couldn't make up for the lost offense.

Quincy McKnight paced Seton Hall with 15 points in the loss.

Wisconsin 64, Michigan State 63

The Spartans are the epitome of the college basketball season's unpredictable nature. They entered the campaign as the clear-cut No. 1 team in the nation in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but they've struggled to maintain that level of play.

Saturday's loss dropped MSU to 16-6, including an 8-3 mark in Big Ten play. While it's a solid record and the team is still a virtual lock for the NCAA tournament, it hasn't been able to find that next gear yet – and the Spartans are far from alone in that regard.

Cassius Winston continued his strong season with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. Rocket Watts added 16 points, but none of the other nine Michigan State players who saw the floor against the Badgers scored more than seven.

Wisconsin had started moving closer to the March Madness bubble with their losses in its past four games, including a 67-55 defeat to the Spartans on Jan. 17. Beating MSU in the rematch should help head coach Greg Gard's group take a big step toward an NCAA tournament berth.

Four different Badgers enjoyed double-digit scoring games, led by Nate Reuvers with 15. D'Mitrik Trice overcame a poor shooting day (3-of-12) to tally 14 points, six boards and five assists.