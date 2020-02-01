Cam Newton 'Absolutely' Expects to Remain with Panthers Amid Trade Rumors

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have been noncommittal about what they will do with Cam Newton, but the former NFL MVP expects to be with the organization next season.

Appearing on CBS Sports Network (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Newton said he "absolutely" expects to remain with Carolina in 2020.

"I had an unbelievable conversation with Marty Hurney, the G.M., David Tepper the owner, as well as Coach [Matt] Rhule, the new head coach," he said. "And I left that meeting inspired. And I told them, 'You won't find another person in that locker room with more to prove, not only to you, but I've got to prove to myself.'"

New Panthers head coach Rhule told ESPN's David Newton on Jan. 8 that he's hopeful to have Newton back but stopped short of saying it would happen.

"I certainly look forward to working with him," Rhule said. "I hope so. But I don't know enough about, really, everything that's kinda happening right now.''

Team owner David Tepper indirectly addressed Newton when asked about it during Rhule's introductory press conference.

"Every player that buys into this, the more they buy into this, the more things can work," Tepper told reporters. "And that's what we're going to need here, is buy-in from people, OK? If we can get that kind of buy in sooner rather than later, no matter what the personnel is. ... We will try to use our personnel to the best possible [advantage], whoever that personnel is."

Speculation about Newton being traded has been ongoing before last season ended. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in December the Panthers will attempt to deal their star quarterback "provided they can get a large deal to make it worth their while."

Newton, 30, is under contract for one more season with an $18.6 million base salary and $21.1 million cap hit, per Spotrac. He only played two games in 2019 due to a Lisfranc injury that required surgery in December.

The last time Newton played all 16 games in a season was 2017 when he threw for 3,302 yards and 22 touchdowns with a 59.1 completion percentage.