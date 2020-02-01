Super Bowl 2020 Live Stream: Online Schedule, More for 49ers vs. Chiefs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

When Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo entered the NFL, each had to wait for their opportunity.

Now, both quarterbacks are set to play in the biggest football game of the year, and one will come out of it a Super Bowl champion Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Each quarterback will be making his Super Bowl debut as starter and looking to end his franchise's championship drought⁠—San Francisco hasn't won a Super Bowl title since the 1994 season, while Kansas City hasn't won one since the 1969 campaign.

Here's all the important information on how to watch Sunday's Super Bowl, followed by a closer look at this head-to-head matchup of young quarterbacks.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Site: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Quarterback Breakdown

When Mahomes entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2017, he didn't immediately play, spending his rookie season as Kansas City's backup quarterback behind veteran Alex Smith.

However, it wasn't a long wait for Mahomes. Smith was traded to Washington prior to the 2018 season to allow Mahomes to take over, and he quickly proved that was a smart decision.

In 2018, Mahomes won the NFL MVP Award by passing for 5,097 yards and a league-high 50 touchdowns. He made electrifying plays that filled the highlight reels, emerging as one of the NFL's biggest stars. And not only that, he led Kansas City to a 12-4 regular season and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

That may not have been possible, however, without Mahomes' season of preparation under Smith.

"It gave me a blueprint, and it was something that helped me out a lot early in my career," Mahomes said ahead of the Super Bowl, according to Charean Williams of NBCSports.com. "Just knowing what film I need to watch on what day and how to go out there and practice the right way."

Mahomes now has the opportunity to potentially win a Super Bowl, something that Smith has never done during his career.

Garoppolo's wait to become a starting quarterback wasn't nearly as quick as Mahomes'. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 draft, then spent three-and-a-half seasons as a backup to Tom Brady.

After getting traded to the 49ers during the 2017 season, Garoppolo played well in the second half of that campaign and had high expectations for 2018. However, he then played only three games that season because of a torn ACL.

This season, Garoppolo returned to pass for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns, playing in all 16 games of a season for the first time in his career.

Garoppolo won two Super Bowls as New England's backup. Now, he has a chance to add one as a starter.

While Mahomes has had a huge postseason, passing for 615 yards and eight touchdowns over Kansas City's two wins, San Francisco hasn't needed Garoppolo to pass much. In fact, he had only eight pass attempts in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.