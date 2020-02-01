49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 54 Odds, Predictions Before NFL Honors

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

On Saturday night, many NFL stars will be in attendance as the top awards of the 2019 season are handed out at the ninth annual NFL Honors. But the most exciting part of the weekend for football fans comes Sunday.

While NFL Honors will be a fun event to watch, it precedes Super Bowl LIV, the biggest game of the NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off for the championship, marking the first time that the two storied franchises will meet with the title on the line.

It should be a thrilling matchup, as the teams have only seven combined losses this season. Both earned first-round byes for the playoffs and were among the best teams in the NFL.

Super Bowl LIV Betting Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54 points

Super Bowl LIV Prediction

The 49ers have been up to the challenge of stopping top offenses this postseason.

First, they shut down the Minnesota Vikings, who have a well-rounded offense featuring quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Minnesota had only 147 total yards in its 27-10 loss to San Francisco in the divisional round.

Then the 49ers beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the second time this season in the NFC Championship Game. They forced three turnovers and didn't let Green Bay score until midway through the third quarter in a 37-20 win.

On Sunday, San Francisco must find a way to stop Kansas City's talented offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, last season's NFL MVP. The Chiefs also have speedy wide receivers who will pose a challenge for the 49ers secondary.

"It almost looks like they got their roster from the Olympic relay team and threw them all on the football field," San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Not to say they can't run routes and catch, either, because they can do that. They're a special group, and you can see why they're there."

However, the 49ers defense is also special. And they are going to prove it in the Super Bowl.

Sure, Mahomes and the Chiefs might have more offensive success than many of the other teams that have faced the 49ers this season. That will likely make the Super Bowl a competitive game that comes down to the wire, as both teams are likely to trade scores and have big plays.

But when it gets late and the 49ers need a big stop, they are going to come up with it. That's because of their strong defensive line, powered by rookie standout Nick Bosa, and their veteran leadership, which mostly comes in the form of cornerback Richard Sherman, a Super Bowl champion during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Most of San Francisco's roster hasn't experienced that success, though, which will provide motivation.

"This franchise has a lot of history and accomplishments," 49ers running back Raheem Mostert said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Of course we want to add to that."

And San Francisco will, winning its first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season and the sixth in franchise history.