Super Bowl Odds 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs Spread, Over/Under Betting Guide

The current lines for Super Bowl 54 are unique to the trends of the NFL's championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs sit as a 1.5-point favorite at the moment, while the over/under resides at 54 points.

Although the game between the AFC champion and San Francisco 49ers is projected to be close, there have not been many Super Bowls decided by that slim of a margin.

A handful of the recent title clashes were high-scoring affairs, but the overall trend for games with an over/under set in the mid-50s is not promising for over bettors.

Super Bowl 54 Odds

Odds via Caesars



Spread: Kansas City (-1.5)

Over/Under: 54

Money Line: Kansas City (-127; bet $127 to win $100); San Francisco (+107; bet $100 to win $107)

Betting Guide

Spread

Only seven of the 53 previous Super Bowls have been decided by three points or fewer, and just one has had a one-point margin of victory.

In fact, the last team to win by three was the Baltimore Ravens over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

With Sunday's spread so small, a bet on the point difference likely comes with your allegiance to the team to win outright.

The Chiefs were 3-1 against NFC opposition in 2019 and five of their 14 wins have come by one possession.

San Francisco also earned a 3-1 mark versus AFC foes and five of their 15 triumphs came by eight points or less.

Of the 10 one-possession contests, five occurred against teams that qualified for the postseason, so that suggests the quality of opposition could keep the game close.

All of the seven defeats by both squads have come by seven points or less, with five of those losses occurring versus playoff participants.

The rushing defenses of both squads could also keep the game close, as neither side allowed 100 ground yards in two postseason victories.

But even if Sunday's clash ends up tight in the fourth quarter, the spread is so minuscule that the victor likely covers.

Unless the number balloons before kickoff, we suggest to bet the spread based off which squad you think will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Over/Under

The first instinct for approaching the projected point total may be to hammer the over.

Kansas City produced 86 points in wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, while the 49ers put up 64 in victories against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Since the start of December, the Chiefs averaged 32.7 points per game and San Francisco averaged 30.1 points per contest.

If you add those totals together, you get 62.8 points, which would easily clear the over, no matter what the final number is.

But before you bet the over, it is worth considering that four of the last 10 Super Bowls had more than 54 points.

If you go back further to Super Bowl 40, only four games have eclipsed the current set total for Sunday's matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

However, the over has hit in five of the previous seven Super Bowls, according to the Washington Post's Neil Greenberg.

Just five of the 53 Super Bowls have had a over/under set at 54 points or higher, per Action Network's Evan Abrams.

One game out of that quintet was last year's title clash that produced 16 points with an over/under set at 57.5.

In fact, the under is 3-2 when the total has landed at 54 points or above, including the New York Giants' 17-14 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Of course, the Chiefs and 49ers could level up that record if they score at their postseason pace, but the over is not as much of a lock as some may think.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

