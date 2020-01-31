Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef to Visit LSU After Announcing UCLA Transfer

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Shareef O'Neal has given himself until March 20 to make a decision on which school he'll transfer to next season. That process is kicking off in earnest this weekend, as the son of Shaquille O'Neal is visiting his father's alma mater: LSU.

According to 247Sports, the younger O'Neal is meeting with the Tigers and head coach Will Wade as he looks to restart his college career.

O'Neal was a prized 4-star recruit for UCLA and then-coach Steve Alford after originally committing to Pac-12 rival Arizona. The 6'9", 205-pound forward decided not to join the Wildcats amid a then-ongoing FBI case into paying players encompassing the school's head coach, Sean Miller.

That same scandal roped in Wade, as well, making O'Neal's decision to visit LSU at least slightly peculiar.

The 20-year-old has suffered numerous setbacks since making the move to college ball. His true freshman season ended shortly before the Bruins began playing due to a heart condition diagnosed by the UCLA staff. O'Neal underwent surgery to correct the issue in December 2018 and was issued a medical redshirt. By the time he was able to return to the court, Alford had been fired by the school and replaced with Mick Cronin.

Under his new coach, O'Neal struggled to see the floor, with Cronin electing against using the forward in five different games this season. After averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game, O'Neal announced his decision to transfer, noting he would finish the spring quarter at UCLA before leaving the campus.