Lindsey Horan's Hat Trick Leads USA to 8-0 Olympic Qualifying Win over Panama

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 1, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 31: Lindsey Horan #9 of United States scores as she beats Yenith Bailey #1 of Panama during the first half of a Group A - 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying at BBVA Compass Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The United States women's national team cruised past Panama, 8-0, in a CONCACAF Olympic qualifying match Friday night in Houston. The victory clinches a berth in the knockout round and keeps the Americans  atop the Group A standings. 

Lindsey Horan's hat trick (3', 18', 81') led the way for the U.S. as Lynn Williams, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, Jessica McDonald and Tobin Heath all added a goal each. The Olympic qualifier went off the rails quickly for Panama, with the United States netting four goals in the first 21 minutes. 

Lavelle nearly had her second goal of the night with a header in the 35th minute that was waived off due to offsides. If anything, that was the Americans' biggest issue on Friday—trying not to get too ahead of itself. 

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski noted he felt the team could've done more in its opener against Haiti to create scoring chances. That wasn't a struggle Friday, with the Americans going to work on offense just after the kickoff.

Panama's starting goalkeeper, Yenith Bailey, exited the game in the 33rd minute after a collision in the box. She was replaced by Sasha Fabrega. Both keepers gave up four goals. For the U.S., goalie Ashlyn Harris finished with a clean sheet—the seventh in her national team career.  

After two games, the United States leads Group A via a 12-0 goal differential. Costa Rica is right behind the Americans with both teams claiming six points in their first two CONCACAF qualifying games, yet Costa Rica's goal differential stands at seven.

The two countries will meet Monday night in Houston as the group stage concludes at BBVA Compass Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Related

    Lindsey Horan's Hat Trick Leads USA to 8-0 Olympic Qualifying Win over Panama

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Lindsey Horan's Hat Trick Leads USA to 8-0 Olympic Qualifying Win over Panama

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Concacaf Olympic qualifying, Day 3: USWNT, Costa Rica clinch semifinal berths

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Concacaf Olympic qualifying, Day 3: USWNT, Costa Rica clinch semifinal berths

    The Equalizer Staff
    via Equalizersoccer

    B/R Football Ranks: January's Best Deals

    Sam Tighe picks out the top buys of the winter

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Football Ranks: January's Best Deals

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    January Transfer Window: Winners and Losers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    January Transfer Window: Winners and Losers

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report