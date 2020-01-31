Lindsey Horan's Hat Trick Leads USA to 8-0 Olympic Qualifying Win over Panama

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The United States women's national team cruised past Panama, 8-0, in a CONCACAF Olympic qualifying match Friday night in Houston. The victory clinches a berth in the knockout round and keeps the Americans atop the Group A standings.

Lindsey Horan's hat trick (3', 18', 81') led the way for the U.S. as Lynn Williams, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, Jessica McDonald and Tobin Heath all added a goal each. The Olympic qualifier went off the rails quickly for Panama, with the United States netting four goals in the first 21 minutes.

Lavelle nearly had her second goal of the night with a header in the 35th minute that was waived off due to offsides. If anything, that was the Americans' biggest issue on Friday—trying not to get too ahead of itself.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski noted he felt the team could've done more in its opener against Haiti to create scoring chances. That wasn't a struggle Friday, with the Americans going to work on offense just after the kickoff.

Panama's starting goalkeeper, Yenith Bailey, exited the game in the 33rd minute after a collision in the box. She was replaced by Sasha Fabrega. Both keepers gave up four goals. For the U.S., goalie Ashlyn Harris finished with a clean sheet—the seventh in her national team career.

After two games, the United States leads Group A via a 12-0 goal differential. Costa Rica is right behind the Americans with both teams claiming six points in their first two CONCACAF qualifying games, yet Costa Rica's goal differential stands at seven.

The two countries will meet Monday night in Houston as the group stage concludes at BBVA Compass Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET.