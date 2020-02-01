Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Troy Polamalu could be heading for football immortality.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, five of whom will be selected to go into the Hall this year. The class will be introduced during NFL Honors on Saturday night, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

This will be the largest class in Pro Football Hall of Fame history, as it is inducting a Centennial Class for the NFL's 100th season. Of the 20 inductees, there are two former head coaches, 10 senior inductees (retired for more than 25 seasons) and three contributors. It will be rounded out with the five modern-era inductees.

Polamalu is one of two modern-era finalists who are in their first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, along with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

Here's a look at the 2020 Hall class so far, along with the list of modern-era finalists and predictions for which five of those players will be inducted.

Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Coaches

Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-2006)

Jimmy Johnson, Dallas Cowboys (1989-93), Miami Dolphins (1996-99)

Senior Inductees

Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (1971-83), Dallas Cowboys (1984)

Jimbo Covert, OT, Chicago Bears (1983-90)

Bobby Dillon, S, Green Bay Packers (1952-59)

Cliff Harris, S, Dallas Cowboys (1970-79)

Winston Hill, OT, New York Jets (1963-76), Los Angeles Rams (1977)

Alex Karras, DT, Detroit Lions (1958-62, 1964-70)

Donnie Shell, S, Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-87)

Duke Slater, OT, Milwaukee Badgers (1922), Rock Island Independents (1922-25), Chicago Cardinals (1926-31)

Mac Speedie, End, Cleveland Browns (1946-52)

Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB, Chicago Bears (1944-55)

Contributors

Steve Sabol, NFL Films co-founder

Paul Tagliabue, former NFL commissioner

George Young, former general manager

Modern-Era Finalists

Steve Atwater, S, Denver Broncos (1989-98), New York Jets (1999)

Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001), Houston Texans (2002)

Isaac Bruce, WR, Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams (1994-2007), San Francisco 49ers (2008-09)

LeRoy Butler, S, Green Bay Packers (1990-2001)

Alan Faneca, OG, Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2007), New York Jets (2008-09), Arizona Cardinals (2010)

Torry Holt, WR, St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)

Steve Hutchinson, OG, Seattle Seahawks (2001-05), Minnesota Vikings (2006-11), Tennessee Titans (2012)

Edgerrin James, RB, Indianapolis Colts (1999-2005), Arizona Cardinals (2006-08), Seattle Seahawks (2009)

John Lynch, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003), Denver Broncos (2004-07)

Sam Mills, LB, New Orleans Saints (1986-94), Carolina Panthers (1995-97)

Troy Polamalu, S, Pittsburgh Steelers (2003-14)

Richard Seymour, DE/DT, New England Patriots (2001-08), Oakland Raiders (2009-12)

Zach Thomas, LB, Miami Dolphins (1996-2007), Dallas Cowboys (2008)

Reggie Wayne, WR, Indianapolis Colts (2001-14)

Bryant Young, DT, San Francisco 49ers (1994-2007)

Modern-Era Inductee Predictions

Polamalu was one of the best defensive players of his generation, and he should be going into the Hall of Fame this year, his first year of eligibility.

Over Polamalu's 12-year career, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler. He had 783 tackles and 32 interceptions while being one of the faces of the Steelers' defense for more than a decade.

If Polamalu doesn't go into the Hall this year, it would be a surprise, and he'll certainly be going in at some point soon.

There are several other safeties who had successful careers on this year's list of finalists, and it's likely that another one joins Polamalu in this class. That should be John Lynch, who is a finalist for the seventh time in his eighth year of eligibility.

Lynch likely should have already been inducted by this point, as he was a key member of the Buccaneers and Broncos defenses during his 15-year career. He won Super Bowl XXXVII with Tampa Bay and was a two-time All-Pro selection and nine-time Pro Bowler.

It will also be fitting for Lynch, who is now the general manager of the 49ers, to get voted into the Hall of Fame on the same weekend that San Francisco is playing in Super Bowl LIV.

Last year, Ty Law got inducted into the Hall of Fame. Now, it will be Richard Seymour's turn to go into the Hall as a representative of a dominant era of Patriots football.

Seymour won three Super Bowls with New England, also earning three All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods over his 12-year career that also included four seasons with Oakland. He had 57.5 career sacks and was a reliable presence up front on various strong defenses.

This year's Hall of Fame class won't be just about defense, though. Expect former offensive linemen Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchinson to both get in, rounding out this year's group of modern-era inductees.

Faneca was a six-time All-Pro selection and nine-time Pro Bowler. He won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers and played in all 16 games in 11 of his 13 seasons.

Hutchinson was a five-time All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler. Like Faneca, he was one of the best interior lineman of his era, proving a strong, reliable presence on the offensive line for every team he played for.

Edgerrin James and Wayne are both deserving of Hall spots, and it's likely that both will eventually go in. Maybe one (or both) could go in next year, when their former Colts teammate, Peyton Manning, will surely be getting inducted in his first year of eligibility.