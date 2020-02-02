Super Bowl 2020: Final 49ers vs. Chiefs MVP, Stat, Prop Predictions

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The morning of the Big Game is finally here; are you excited for Football Sunday?

Thankfully, because we're not advertisers skirting trademarks, we can say that we are indeed excited for Super Bowl Sunday and everything that comes along with it, from the chips and dips to the prop bets to, of course, the electric showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Even if you're a fan of a team that featured in this year's postseason, it's hard to argue that the 49ers and Chiefs aren't the cream of the crop of their respective conferences. Even though Kansas City, through a freak stretch of games during which Mahomes worked his way back from a dislocated kneecap, ended up with the No. 2 seed in the AFC, they made swift work of earning the conference nod en route to Super Bowl LIV.

You may not like it, but there's more to the Super Bowl than what happens in the 60 minutes of play on the field. To that end, for the most popular sports betting event in the United States, we'll also take a look at the prop bets surrounding everything from the coin toss to the halftime show.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5

Final Super Bowl LIV Predictions

Super Bowl MVP

There's a complicated, extremely subtle art to choosing a Super Bowl MVP. Are you ready? You, first, have to decide which team you think is going to win the game. Wild, right?

Thankfully, everything comes together pretty nicely here. The Chiefs are not only favored to win this game but are an easy team to predict will win it.

Both teams are built for speed; they just accomplish it in different ways. The Chiefs led the AFC in passing yards; the 49ers led the NFC in rushing yards. What this game will come down to is whether Kansas City's defense is able to take away the 49ers' ground game, led by Raheem Mostert (himself a strong contender for Super Bowl MVP), and force quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to go blow-for-blow with counterpart Patrick Mahomes.

Let's talk more about Mahomes. He's long been the favorite to be named Super Bowl MVP, and it's clear to see why. Leading his team to a Super Bowl win would just be more of the same for Mahomes, which is to say a continuation of some of the best postseason play we have ever seen from an NFL quarterback.

Mahomes' passer rating in the playoffs, 115.0, is the highest in post-merger NFL history, per Pro Football Reference. He's also averaging 37 points in his four playoff starts. Even with a defense that has shut down the likes of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs, the 49ers will struggle to contain that.

The Texas Tech product could lead his squad to a win with a big dose of help from tight end Travis Kelce, who topped 1,000 yards during the regular season. But there's no question the powers that be enjoy rewarding quarterbacks whenever they can; the position has claimed 29 MVP nods in 53 games. Mahomes will keep the trend alive.

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes

Top Passing

If Mahomes is going to be crowned MVP, it stands to reason he would have to light it up against the 49ers.

In this scenario, Mahomes and Travis Kelce overwhelm the 49ers defense, connecting on more than 100 of Mahomes' total 297 yards, which is his playoff average. He completes 62.7 percent of his passes and throws two touchdowns, including one to Kelce.

This postseason alone, in two games, Mahomes has thrown for 615 total yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 65.7 percent of his passes. His touchdown rate of 11.4 percent is mind-boggling, and he stands alone atop the NFL with more than 10 touchdown passes and no picks in the playoffs.

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes: 297 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 62.7 completion percentage.

Top Rushing

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

If 49ers running back Mostert's efforts aren't enough to earn his team its first Lombardi Trophy since the 1994 season and himself a Super Bowl MVP nod, they will still be enough to stick out on the stat sheet.

In this scenario, the 49ers tear it up on the ground, but their defense is unable to contain Patrick Mahomes. Still, the Chiefs end up allowing Mostert to run all over them to the tune of 137 rushing yards, just short of the franchise postseason record of 196 he had against the Green Bay Packers. He also finds the end zone twice, though the 49ers fall short in the 31-24 result.

Prediction: Raheem Mostert: 137 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns.

Top Receiving

San Francisco's ferocious front seven will be at Mahomes' throat all night, so while he'll try to get the ball to wideout Tyreek Hill as often as he can, he'll end up turning to his most trusted tight end, Kelce, early and often.

In his two outings this postseason, Kelce has amassed 164 yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions (with 16 targets). Expect Mahomes to target him at least 10 times Sunday, with nine receptions for 117 total yards.

Kelce crossed the 100-mark three times in the 2019 regular season, including his statement game against the Houston Texas in the divisional round, in which he nabbed 10 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. He won't find the end zone that many times against the 49ers' stingy defense, but he will get in there, along with Hill (twice) and Mecole Hardman.

Prediction: Travis Kelce: 117 yards, one touchdown.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Robbie Gould Misses a FG Attempt

This feels like a pretty safe prop bet to play around with, and with the odds at +265 (bet $100 to win $265) for "yes" and -380 for "no" (bet $380 ton win $100), you may as well give it a shot. Gould only had a field-goal percentage of 74.2 this season, the lowest of his career.

Raheem Mostert Does Not Score in Both Halves

If you're looking to play big to win big, this prop bet could be the one for you. The odds that Mostert finds his way to the end zone in both halves of the game are extremely low, at +360 for yes and -575 for no. That's because until the NFC Championship Game, Mostert had never done it. Until the 2019 season, Mostert had never scored more than one touchdown in a given year, either. So if you take this bet, you stand to make some good money.

All About Demi Lovato

We can't get through an entire section about prop bets without discussing the halftime show or the national anthem. This year, you can bet on everything from whether Demi Lovato will use a microphone stand while she sings "The Star Spangled Banner" to whether she'll be wearing nail polish while she does it. The odds the former happens are -160 and the latter -1,750. As for how long the anthem will take, under 2:01 odds are +135.

All odds from SportsBettingDime.com unless indicated otherwise.