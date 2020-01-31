Zavier Simpson Reinstated by Michigan After Suspension for Violating Team Rules

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is reinstating Zavier Simpson after suspending his point guard Monday and forcing him to miss a game against Nebraska earlier this week.

"After speaking with [Michigan Athletic Director] Warde [Manuel] before today's practice and after my media availability, we agreed to lift Zavier's suspension," Howard said in a statement released by the school. "I am looking forward to moving on from this. Anything further will continue to be handled within."

Simpson will be able to rejoin the Wolverines when they face No. 25 Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

The senior was initially suspended for violating unspecified team rules. The senior, one of the top point guards in the nation, is currently averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

"This past weekend I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules," Simpson said in a statement. "I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night, however, it gave me the time to reflect. I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times.

"I have apologized to my team and now apologize to everyone who continues to support me as well as our program. I am grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court Saturday and to represent this great university. Go Blue!"

Without Simpson in the lineup, Michigan defeated Nebraska 79-68, snapping a four-game losing streak in the Big Ten. The Wolverines (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) had previously risen to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll early in the season before falling out of the Top 25 entirely. What started out as a promising season for Michigan in Howard's first year has quickly derailed with the Wolverines near the bottom of the Big Ten standings and 4.5 games back of co-leaders Michigan State and Illinois.