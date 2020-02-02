49ers vs. Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds for Super Bowl 54

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Super Bowl 54 features two teams with very different Super Bowl histories in the San Fransisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Niners franchise is one of the most common parties in the Super Bowl. The 49ers rank fifth all-time with six appearances and five championships to show for them.

The last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl they had a quarterback who was known to smoke cigarettes at halftime. The franchise was in Super Bowls I and IV before snapping a 50-year drought this season.

Fast-forward half a century and the Chiefs are the owners of the most explosive offense in football. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have made a habit of dynamic offensive performances en route to a championship and will meet one of the most complete teams in the league in the Niners.

Miami is in for a great matchup and fans will be in for a treat if the game plays out anywhere nearly as close as it looks on paper.

Super Bowl LIV

When: Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U: KC -1.5, 54, per Caesars Sportsbook.

What to Watch For

Can Patrick Mahomes Take the Next Step?

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished just about all the major accomplishments he can in his brief career. The 24-year-old is already a two-time Pro Bowler, an MVP and All-Pro selection.

In just his third season, he can add Super Bowl champion to that list.

It could be one of the best starts to a quarterback's career in the history of the game. He would be the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl since a 23-year-old Ben Roethlisberger in 2006. Doing so will likely take a legendary performance from the gunslinger.

The Niners are a formidable opponent and the more complete team on paper. They can win with their ground game. Raheem Mostert showed that in the NFC Championship Game. They can win a defensive slugfest as shown in their 27-10 win over Minnesota in the NFC Divisional Round.

The most likely path to victory for the Chiefs is in a shootout with Mahomes putting on a show to outpace San Francisco. If his previous two playoff games this season have been any indication, he's primed to do it.

He's been sensational in passing for eight touchdowns with no interceptions and completing 65.7 percent of his passes. Throw in 106 rushing yards over the two games and he's done just enough with his legs to keep defenses honest.

The early legend of Mahomes could take a huge step forward if he's able to take down the vaunted San Francisco defense.

Can Kansas City Force San Francisco to Pass?

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

While Mahomes has been throwing the Chiefs through every opponent, the Niners have asked Jimmy Garoppolo to do very little. The former New England Patriot has thrown just 27 passes in the team's first two playoff games, completing 17 of them.

That's been because Kyle Shanahan hasn't needed him to do more than that.

The 49ers run game is one of the most unique and dynamic in all of football. In the regular season, they only trailed the Baltimore Ravens in rushing yards per game and were sixth in yards per attempt.

Unlike the Titans rushing attack, which only asked the Chiefs to stop one man in Derrick Henry, the Chiefs will have to stop multiple threats and multiple looks. Danny Kelly of The Ringer provided a nice breakdown of all the different ways that Shanahan's rushing attack can stress defenses.

The Kansas City run defense has been a bit of a roller coaster this year. They were 27th in yards allowed per rush for the season but have shown much improvement in the latter part of the season. The Chiefs held Henry to just 69 yards one week after holding Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson to just 55 yards.

Whether Garoppolo can help the Niners stay on track in a shootout remains to be seen, but we won't have to find out if the Chiefs can't at least slow down the Niners running attack.