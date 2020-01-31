Red Sox Rumors: Diamondbacks' Luis Urueta Interviews for Manager Job

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly interviewing Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta for their vacant managerial position.

According to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes (h/t MassLive.com's Christopher Smith), the interview will take place Friday over the phone.

The Red Sox have been without a manager since Jan. 14 when they parted ways with Alex Cora, who was named as a person of involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal when he was the team's bench coach.

MLB is also investigating the Red Sox for illegally using their video replay room to steal signs while Cora was their manager in 2018.

The 39-year-old Urueta spent time as a minor league infielder in the Diamondbacks organization beginning in 1999, and he has coached in the organization since 2007.

Urueta managed the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks and served as a coach for the Triple-A Reno Aces before getting the call to be the bench coach for Torey Lovullo, who spent four years in that role for the Red Sox, with the D-backs in 2018.

The highest level of managerial experience Urueta possesses is as the manager of the Colombia team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and as both the manager and general manager of Tigres de Licey in the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League.

The Colombia native helped his country reach the WBC for the first time in 2017, and thanks to a win over Canada in pool play, it qualified for the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

The Red Sox's managerial search has been relatively quiet thus far, although MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported this week that Oakland Athletics quality control coach and former Red Sox outfielder Mark Kotsay is believed to be a candidate.

Cotillo added that Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke and third base coach Carlos Febles are likely candidates as well.