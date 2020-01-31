Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will team up for this year's Super Bowl halftime show, an event that is perhaps as highly anticipated as the actual clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

They're both massive global stars who have each found success at the Billboard Music Awards and have sold millions of albums. Both have amassed an impressive number of hits, and putting together a setlist that will keep fans of either star happy will be a challenge.

Here is a look at some prop bets and odds ahead of the performance.

All odds according to Bovada and are current as of Friday.

Will Jennifer Lopez do a Selena cover?

Yes: +350

No: -600

Lopez's role in the 1997 film Selena about Selena Quintanilla-Perez, a latin music star who was murdered by the president of her fan club, marked her true breakout performance and start of her incredible career.

The film did well at the box office and earned a nomination at the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards. It would be a fitting tribute to both the artist and the film if Lopez's performed one of the tracks used.

Will Shakira have a wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show?

Yes: +1200

No: -7500

Similar odds are available for Lopez's wardrobe. This prop bet has been a staple since Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performed together, leading to the "Nipplegate" controversy.

The NFL will undoubtedly wish to avoid a similar controversy, but no matter how well the artists prepare, accidents can happen.

How many wardrobe changes for Jennifer Lopez?

Over 2.5: -250

Under 2.5: +170

The Super Bowl halftime show may be a relatively short performance, but with two massive stars performing together, there should be opportunities for several wardrobe changes.

The over-under is set at 2.5 for J.Lo, which seems a lot, but definitely not impossible.

Will DJ Khaled make an appearance?

Yes: +175

No: -260

DJ Khaled isn't afraid of the spotlight and regularly shows up at sporting events. He's been part of the slate of events leading up to the Super Bowl, with a performance at the EA Sports Bowl.

He's there in Miami and would likely be willing should J.Lo and Shakira invite him on stage.