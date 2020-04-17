Taysom Hill to Return to Saints on 1st-Round Tender After Offer-Sheet Deadline

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Restricted free-agent quarterback Taysom Hill will remain with the New Orleans Saints after the offer-sheet deadline passed on Friday.

The team had previously placed a first-round tender on Hill in early March.

With starting quarterback Drew Brees returning to lead the Saints in 2020, Hill is likely in line to be his backup and play a slash-type role on offense.

The 29-year-old has essentially served as a Swiss Army knife for the Saints, contributing on offense and special teams.

After only playing on special teams as a rookie in 2017, his role expanded in 2018 and then got even bigger in 2019.

The undrafted free agent lined up all over the field on offense last season, including quarterback, but much of his time was spent as a tight end, wide receiver or H-back. That resulted in 27 rushes for 156 yards and one touchdown as well as career highs with 19 receptions for 234 yards and six scores.

The 6'2", 221-pound Idaho native also completed three of his six attempts for 55 yards.

Despite being only three years into his NFL career, Hill is already 29 after spending five years at BYU. Even so, he doesn't have much wear on his tires and likely has plenty of football ahead of him.

The biggest question regarding Hill is whether the type of player he is now represents the best use of him in the future or if he has the potential to be a starting NFL quarterback.

Hill's college numbers suggest not. He never completed at least 60 percent of his passes in a full season, and he also never threw for more than 2,938 yards or 19 touchdowns. His career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 43-31 wasn't great, either.

He did rush for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns, though, including 1,344 yards and 10 scores in 2013.

With mobile quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills enjoying success, perhaps there is a chance for Hill as well.