JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He's 'Concerned' for Ex-Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is worried about his former teammate.

"It's different, for sure," he said when asked if the Antonio Brown who has made recent headlines is different from the one he played with in 2017 and 2018, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"I'm concerned, like you guys," he continued. "It's a tough situation for a guy if you take away his job and his passion. Being a guy looking from the outside to the inside, he's definitely a different dude than who he was on the field."

The two receivers had notable verbal battles on social media after Brown left the Steelers, including one response from Smith-Schuster that said, "All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?"

Smith-Schuster isn't the only one worried about Brown.

"The first thing always is to think about the well-being of Antonio, to understand what Antonio is going through," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his Wednesday press conference. "We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I can tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and NFLPA have tremendous amounts of resources available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio."

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com noted Brown was charged with felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief after he was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, for allegedly attacking a moving-truck driver he had hired.

It was the most recent headline for Brown, who also live-streamed video of himself screaming and using profane language at the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, in front of the children. He also called the Hollywood police officers explicit names during the video.

Brown played one game for the New England Patriots during the 2019 season before he was released following allegations of sexual assault.

Britney Taylor, his former trainer, alleged he sexually assaulted her three times, including one instance of rape. A separate woman also said he made unwanted sexual advances toward her and sent her intimidating text messages after she revealed the allegations.