Ohio State's D.J. Carton Steps Away from Team to Strengthen Mental Health

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Ohio State will be without guard D.J. Carton for an indefinite amount of time as the freshman announced he is stepping away from the program Thursday night.

In a note posted to Twitter, Carton detailed mental health problems and cited the need to take time away from basketball to properly address the matter.

"After talking to my family, teammates and coaches I have decided it is best at this time to temporarily step away from the Ohio State basketball program," Carton wrote. "In making this decision I felt it was important to be transparent as to why I’m taking this break. I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years. I have been through a lot. I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100% right now.

"I am not doing my teammates justice if I don’t work on this now. I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health. I will fight for my team and Buckeye Nation and I will come back stronger! If you are going through mental health issues, I have learned through this you are loved and valued. Thank you for the continuous love and support Buckeye Nation. Please respect my decision and my privacy."

Carton's announcement comes just days after he led Ohio State (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) to a 71-59 victory over Northwestern to snap the Buckeyes' two-game losing streak. Through 20 games this season, Carton is averaging 10.4 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

After his 17 points and four rebounds against Northwestern, Carton noted just how much his teammates have helped him adjust to college basketball this season.

"I've been working hard on practice, and my teammates put a lot of belief in me and push me at practice," Carton said per the Associated Press, "so it's starting to come along and my confidence is building."

The Iowa native was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports.com, and ranked as the fourth-best point guard in the nation with offers from Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Creighton. He would up choosing the Buckeyes over the Hoosiers and Wolverines.

Despite starting just three games this season, Carton was averaging 23.9 minutes per game for an Ohio State team that got off to a scorching hot start. The Buckeyes reached No. 2 in the AP poll in December before losing six of their next seven games and falling out of the Top 25 altogether.

Ohio State is set to return to action Saturday when Indiana visits Value City Arena.