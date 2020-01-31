Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020: Date, Start Time, TV Info and More

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

This year will mark the largest class in the history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, the Class of 2020 isn't set yet.

While there have already been two coaches, 10 senior inductees and three contributors announced as part of this year's Hall of Fame class, the five modern-era selections have yet to be revealed. That will happen this Saturday, when the list of 15 finalists gets narrowed down to the five who will be inducted this year.

There are 20 inductees this year as part of a "special Centennial Class" to celebrate the NFL's 100th season, according to NFL.com.

Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson are the former coaches being inducted. Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, NFL Films co-founder Steve Sabol and former general manager George Young are being inducted as contributors.

These 10 former players are going in as senior inductees (retired for more than 25 seasons): Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle.

The full Hall of Fame class will be introduced on Saturday night during NFL Honors, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here's a look at the 15 modern-era finalists, five of whom will round out the Class of 2020.

2020 Hall of Fame Finalists

Steve Atwater, S

Tony Boselli, OT

Isaac Bruce, WR

LeRoy Butler, S

Alan Faneca, OG

Torry Holt, WR

Steve Hutchinson, OG

Edgerrin James, RB

John Lynch, S

Sam Mills, LB

Troy Polamalu, S

Richard Seymour, DL

Zach Thomas, LB

Reggie Wayne, WR

Bryant Young, DT

This list of 15 finalists originally started as a group of 122 nominees in September. It was trimmed down to 25 by the Hall of Fame's selection committee in November and then down to 15 in January. A final vote will determine which five of these players will go into the Hall this year.

Polamalu and Wayne are the two players on this list who were Hall of Fame-eligible for the first time this year.

As a safety for the Steelers from 2003 to 2014, Polamalu became a two-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time All-Pro selection and an eight-time Pro Bowler. He finished his career with 783 tackles and 32 interceptions, spending more than a decade as one of the NFL's top safeties.

"He was one of the most instinctive and disruptive players I have ever played against," New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said, according to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. "Outside of his incredible athleticism, his greatest skill was his unpredictability. You could never quite get a bead on what he was doing, yet he was always around the ball. Troy was just a playmaker who you had to account for on every play."

Wayne also spent his entire NFL career with one team, playing for the Indianapolis Colts from 2001 to 2014. He had 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns, earning one All-Pro selection and six Pro Bowl nods while also winning a Super Bowl title.

Of the two, Polamalu has the better chance to make it into the Hall of Fame this year, but both have strong cases for induction.

This year's list also includes five players who are finalists for the first time. They had previously been eligible but had not made it to this stage of the voting: Butler, Holt, Mills, Thomas and Young.

Of the players who have been finalists before, Atwater may be the most deserving and could have the best chance to get inducted. He played 11 seasons from 1989 to 1999, with all but his last one being for the Denver Broncos. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler.

Atwater had 1,188 tackles and 24 interceptions in his career and was known as a top hard-hitting safety.