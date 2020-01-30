Sean Payton: 'Very Unlikely' QBs Brees, Bridgewater, Hill All Return to Saints

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Amid talk of a possible retirement by Drew Brees and with Teddy Bridgewater set to become a free agent, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seems to have accepted the inevitable: the three QB attack of Brees, Bridgewater and Taysom Hill is over.

"To have all three of those guys back is probably very unlikely," Payton told NFL Network's Super Bowl Live on Thursday. "You really appreciate the season you had when you had all three of them."

Hill is currently a restricted free agent and is likely to remain in New Orleans. With Brees and Bridgewater both about to hit the open market, there's a chance the Saints lose both. That would come as a massive blow to what was one of the NFL's most explosive offenses this season.

The trio combined for 4,418 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading New Orleans to a 13-3 record (Bridgewater went 5-0 while starting in place of an injured Brees). Hill also ran for 156 yards and a touchdown while amassing 234 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

At a time when NFL offenses are more inventive than ever, Payton continued to pace the league by mixing up his QBs on the field and designing packages that successfully misdirected defenses. Of the three, none is more important to New Orleans' success than Brees. As he contemplates retirement, Payton says the emphasis is on making sure there are no rash decisions.

"We talked about this and it was something that I think most importantly for him he wanted a little bit of time to spend with his family. I think none of us try to make any decisions when the season ends right away. You need a little bit of time after it. I think we'll know sooner than later. It's not anything about money, it's not anything about other teams. It's strictly the toll and the energy required to do what he does day in and day out during the football season and the sacrifices that involves relative to your family as well. I think with that information, we want him back. He played at an extremely high level and when he got hurt, Teddy Bridgewater went in and he was outstanding. So Teddy's a free agent and fortunately we've got time before free agency."

Payton is now in the uncomfortable position of trying to keep three quarterbacks interested in remaining with the Saints while formulating a plan for his offense should he lose Brees and Bridgewater or all three. While Brees is the priority, Bridgewater would be a top candidate to take over for him should he retire. But Bridgewater has made it clear he wants to start next season. Can Payton convince him to hold off on a free-agency decision until Brees announces his intentions for 2020? Can New Orleans do the same with Hill?

The head coach seems to have accepted the reality that it's just not possible. Where that leaves the Saints moving forward is entirely unclear.