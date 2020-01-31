49ers vs. Chiefs: TV Info, Spread, Injury Updates, Game Time for Super Bowl 54

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

While NFL greatness can be subjective, it feels like the football gods delivered the best possible matchup for Super Bowl LIV.

Moreover, it appears the football gods have taken things a step further by granting clean injury reports to both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The four players listed on the Chiefs' injury report were all full participants at Wednesday's practice, while the Niners had only three limited participants: Kwon Alexander, Tevin Coleman and Jaquiski Tartt.

If it were even possible to increase the hype around this game, a pair of clean bills of health did the trick. With injury concerns apparently behind us, let's dive into everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's championship showdown.

Super Bowl LIV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds: Chiefs -1.5, Over/Under 54.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Dominant 49ers Defense Looks Historically Great

While there's obviously one major box left unchecked, for now, San Francisco has scratched off every item on its to-do list this season.

Hold down the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams? The Niners did that twice. Topple the New Orleans Saints on their home field? Did that too. Stop the Seattle Seahawks with their famed 12th Man behind them? Yup, passed that test too—and got the NFC's top seed out of it.

Oh, and demoralize Aaron Rodgers, which almost no one ever does? San Francisco did that twice, most recently to punch its Super Bowl ticket.

There are myriad reasons for this success, from Kyle Shanahan's play-calling to Jimmy Garoppolo's maturation to a relentless rushing attack. But the source of these triumphs, without question, exists along the defensive front, which the Niners have overloaded with first-round picks.

Four first-rounders combined for 33 sacks: Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford. A fifth, Solomon Thomas, notched another two in a rotation role he was forced into by this incredible depth.

Complement this line with speedy linebackers, disciplined defensive backs and a rising coaching star in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and you might be talking about a unit headed to the league's history books.

"The 49ers are poised to become the first great defense of the NFL's second century," B/R's Mike Tanier wrote.

The biggest test lies ahead. If the Niners can't contain Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Co., no one will remember (or at least care) how well this unit performed ahead of the championship round. But if the front four can pressure Mahomes without requiring extra help, this could be regarded as one of the greatest defenses this game has ever seen.

Chiefs Know They're Great and Aren't Afraid to Show It

Chiefs coach Andy Reid might be famous for his floral button-downs, but it's the buttoned-down approach he's taken with this team that has helped to spark Kansas City's rise.

He keeps it as casual as those Hawaiian shirts, and it allows his players to be themselves.

"Andy has always been that way," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha. "It's important for players to be who they are. That's how they got this far in the league. You always want to allow guys to be themselves while also understanding the importance of playing within the boundaries of how we do things. When guys do that, guys play free."

Translation: As long as the results are there, feel free to celebrate them however you see fit.

This is Reid's seventh season at the helm in Kansas City, and his next losing campaign there will be his first. He just delivered his fifth consecutive year with double-digit victories while helping the franchise make it back to the final round for the first time since 1969.

While some other coaches might fret over bulletin board material, Reid's approach seems to be say what you want, as long as you can back it up.

Hill can say "nobody in the NFL can guard any of us" when the passing game has contributed eight touchdowns (and zero interceptions) through two playoff games. Frank Clark can boast that the Niners haven't seen a talent like him when he's tallied four sacks over that same stretch.

That freedom translates to the field too. While the Chiefs aren't playing backyard football by any means, they do afford Mahomes the opportunity to improvise, which might mean uncorking a 50-yard pass on the move or scampering for a 27-yard touchdown run. It's the same thing that lets defensive back Tyrann Mathieu fly around the field and make plays all over.

Considering the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl after rallying from early deficits in both postseason wins, it's hard to question the method.