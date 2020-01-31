Liverpool vs. Southampton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool appear to have the Premier League title wrapped up, and with Southampton visiting on Saturday, the Reds need just eight more victories to be crowned champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been untouchable this season, but they'll face a Saints side who have been much improved in the last couple of months.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad have gone from relegation candidates all the way up to ninth after seven victories in 11 games.

It's been a remarkable change of fortune for the south-coast team, and they arrive on Merseyside after recent league wins over Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Date: Saturday, February 1

TV: NBCSN (USA)

Stream: NBC Sports App

Odds: Liverpool 29-100, Southampton 91-10, draw 23-5 (via Caesars)

Preview

The countdown has begun to Liverpool's title party, and the Reds' undefeated season so far has obliterated the hopes of champions Manchester City.

Klopp's team haven't always produced electrifying football this term, but overall they've been head and shoulders above the chasing pack.

Eight more wins will make it official, and Liverpool will bag their first league crown since 1989-90. The 30-year wait for the championship couldn't have been imagined by football fans, but the Reds could now go on to repeat the glory years of the 1970s and '80s.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

City trail the leaders by 19 points, and Pep Guardiola's team haven't managed to accept the challenge presented by their nearest rivals.

It will be back to the drawing board for the Sky Blues next term, but both sides will need to strengthen in the summer.

Klopp will be aware that complacency could allow Liverpool to surrender their unbeaten record, and Southampton have proved they can compete with bigger teams.

A 2-0 win at Chelsea on Boxing Day was followed a week later with a 1-0 victory over Spurs. Saints then went on to beat Leicester City 2-1 away from home.

Former Liverpool forward Danny Ings has been a revelation this season, and the striker is knocking on the England door for the second time in his career.

The 27-year-old has scored 14 goals in 24 Premier League appearances this term, and he could represent a major problem for the hosts on Saturday.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

According to Kieran Gill for the Daily Mail, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said he understands the quality of Ings, who is in prolific form.

"He [Ings] has been a key man for them [Southampton] and helped turn it around," Van Dijk said. "I'm very happy for him and very happy for the club. I hope they kick on, but Saturday we try to get a result. At this stage you don't need to study strikers any more."

Liverpool have a 100 per cent record at Anfield this season and have kept clean sheets in their last four games.

Saints won't get many chances to penetrate their opponents, so Ings and his team-mates will need to feed off the scraps presented to them.