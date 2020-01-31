Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United could name Bruno Fernandes in their squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international completed his transfer from Sporting CP to the Red Devils on Thursday, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will decide whether the big-money signing goes straight into his team.

United continue to operate with multiple injuries across their squad, and a lack of midfielders could force Fernandes' inclusion.

Wolves arrive in Manchester locked on 34 points with United. Nuno Espirito Santo's side could go clear in fifth if they secure three points.

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, February 1

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: United 6-5, Wolves 5-2, draw 11-5 (via Caesars)

Preview

The capture of Fernandes will have United fans excited ahead of Saturday's kick-off, and Solskjaer finally has a talent who can unlock defences.

United's lack of creativity and an eye-watering injury list have restricted the club from making the strides they desire.

Fernandes, 25, penned a five-and-a-half-year deal with his new side, and he will likely be given the licence to be the fulcrum of the attack.

Marcus Rashford's injury continues to restrict United's forward options, but Solskjaer could opt to play his new signing as a No. 10 behind Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman often finds himself isolated when Rashford is absent. However, the injection of Fernandes' progressive game could see Martial become the biggest benefactor.

United missed the opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea after a 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford, but cup victories over Tranmere Rovers and Manchester City have seen the team score seven without conceding.

The 1-0 Carabao Cup second-leg win at City wasn't enough to keep them in the competition, but Solskjaer will be pleased how his squad has responded to adversity once again.

Wolves took time to get going this season after the complication of UEFA Europa League matches. However, the club went on a run of just one loss in 14 in all competitions before a drop in form.

Nuno's men have won just one game in their last six, including a 1-0 FA Cup replay loss at United on January 15.

Wolves can now get revenge for their cup exit after creating plenty of chances to score against United during their recent visit.

The Molineux outfit have only scored more than one goal once in their past six games, and the team need to quickly rectify this.

All eyes will be on Fernandes if he makes it onto the pitch on Saturday, and Wolves' Portuguese core should know what to expect from the Premier League's latest major arrival.

Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Rui Patricio have all played alongside Fernandes for their country.