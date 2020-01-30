Russell Wilson, Ciara Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child Together

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced Thursday they're expecting their second child together.

Wilson posted the news on Twitter. The baby will join their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, and Ciara's son from a previous relationship, Future Zahir Wilburn.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

