Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 Prop Odds, Predictions

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Just because the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take a break during the halftime of Super Bowl LIV doesn't mean bettors will have to.

The Super Bowl isn't just a game—it's a spectacle. And a big part of that allure is the halftime show. The 2020 version of the attraction will feature performances from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, and bettors have a slew of things that bookmakers are willing to take action on.

Odds have been posted for everything from wardrobe changes and possible special guests to song choices for the two stars putting on the show.

Here's a look at some of the prop odds available and some predictions that will make the halftime a little more interesting.

How Many Wardrobe Changes for Jennifer Lopez?

Over 2.5: -230 (wager $230 to win $100)

Under 2.5: +160 (wager $100 to win $160)

At first glance, the over looks enticing here. The halftime show is known for bringing the energy, and with Shakira and J.Lo sharing the stage, it would make sense that Lopez would have some time to change her look while Shakira is singing.

However, looking at some recent performances, the under, at more lucrative odds, looks a little better.

Lady Gaga, for all of her grandeur and flashiness, only changed outfits once during her performance at Super Bowl LI. Beyonce didn't have a wardrobe change in 2013. Katy Perry's 2015 performance is the only recent show to hit the over here; she had three wardrobe changes during her eclectic performance.

Most of the performances have lasted somewhere between 12 and 15 minutes. Three wardrobe changes to hit the over would mean a new outfit every four to five minutes. That's a lot of wardrobe changes for Lopez, who figures to have a lot of stage time.

Special Guest Props

DJ Khaled +175 (no appearance -260)

Enrique Iglesias +500 (no appearance -900)

Gloria Estefan +250 (no appearance -400)

Marc Anthony +400 (no appearance -700)

Will Smith +290 (no appearance -480)

It seems like a lock that someone other than Lopez and Shakira will make an appearance. Last year's show featured Maroon 5 and rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. Super Bowl 50 featured appearances from Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Missy Elliott came out of nowhere to be in the Super Bowl XLIX performance, so there's precedent for stars to show up unannounced.

When looking at who might show up at the performance, the location might be a strong indicator. As Justin Tinsley of The Undefeated noted, South Beach is a hub for plenty of star power:

"Still, as in Atlanta, the lack of local artists headlining the show is glaring. Miami's musical ecosystem is awash in Latin music and hip-hop. Gloria Estefan, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Enrique Iglesias, City Girls, Pitbull, Trina, Trick Daddy and — the inventors of the parental advisory sticker — 2 Live Crew have all done their part taking Miami beyond its city limits."

DJ Khaled is an intriguing play. The man seems to find a way into everything, and he's already slated to perform during the pregame festivities.

Marc Anthony seems like a long shot given his divorce from Lopez in 2014.

The best play is probably to back DJ Khaled and hope you haven't played yourself. When you hear that first "We the Best" hit, you will be a little more invested in the show.

Will Jennifer Lopez Sing a Selena Song?

Yes: +350

No: -600

This is another prop worth taking a shot at. J.Lo got her break in Hollywood with her role as Latin superstar Selena in 1997.

It wouldn't be surprising for Lopez to pay at least a small tribute to one of her musical heroes. Lopez has hinted there will be some touching moments within the show.

"It's very Shakira, and it's very Jennifer," Lopez said, per Raisa Bruner of Time. "It's a lot of energy. It's very entertaining. There are heartfelt moments. ... It's packed."



The 50-year-old has performed Selena songs in concert as recently as last summer. She posted a rendition of "Si Una Vez" on Instagram during her tour in July.

With the Super Bowl in Miami and the heavy Latin presence already involved, the odds of a song being sung in Spanish are favorable. It wouldn't be surprising to see Lopez pay homage to a familiar face when that happens.

All odds via Bovada.