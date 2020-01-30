Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper Reportedly to Debut with AEW in March

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper is reportedly set to make his All Elite Wrestling debut in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the plan is for Harper to debut on the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be held in Harper's hometown of Rochester, New York.

Harper was granted his release by WWE in December after more than seven years with the company.

