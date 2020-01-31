Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid have the chance to move six points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday, when they welcome city rivals Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were able to capitalise on Barcelona's slip-up at Valencia a week ago, with their win at Real Valladolid on Sunday being enough to put them three points ahead in the Spanish top flight.

With Barcelona not in action until Sunday when they host Levante, Real have the chance to pull even further clear in the derby. They will be big favourites against Atletico, as Diego Simeone's side have struggled for form since the turn of the year.

Here are the latest odds for the match, as well as all the key viewing details.

Odds

Real Madrid win (83-100)

Draw (51-20)

Atletico Madrid win (7-2)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Although Real and Barcelona have been jostling at the top of the table for long spells of the campaign, there's been a sense that Zinedine Zidane's side are the most secure and dependable outfit.

That's beginning to show, with Los Blancos' solidity in defence and midfield control making them difficult to beat. The win at Valladolid epitomised those qualities, as they emerged victorious courtesy of Nacho's goal despite not being at their best:

The defender was an unlikely scorer, but Zidane will be delighted by the way other players in his squad have stepped up to cover for injuries and loss of form in his front line.

A number of forwards did rediscover their goalscoring touch in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, with Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Jr. all finding the net in the 4-0 victory at Real Zaragoza.

With Gareth Bale also close to a return to fitness, Zidane will have some big decisions to make in attack.

The same goes for Simeone, who has endured a torrid time recently. His team were beaten by Eibar in La Liga, knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Cultural Leonesa and then held to a 0-0 draw at home by Leganes last weekend:

Those poor league results have effectively ended their slim chances of a title challenge, with Atletico's focus now likely to be adjusted towards finishing in the top four. They are in fifth but level on points with Getafe, who are a place ahead.

However, it's easy to see Atletico losing more ground this weekend. In the past, their aggression and cohesion have caused problems for their city rivals at the Bernabeu, although this isn't a side currently bristling with the traits Simeone demands from his players.

While Atletico are still strong defensively—only Real have conceded less goals than them this season in La Liga—22 goals from their 21 top-flight games in 2019-20 is a meagre return for a team with so much talent.

With confidence low and Joao Felix injured for Atleti, Real have enough at the back to keep their rivals out and enough in the rest of the team to net a decisive goal at some point.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid