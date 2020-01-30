Jurgen Klopp Talks 'Normal' Liverpool Performance vs. West Ham: 'Who Cares?'

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on his side's 2-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday in a relaxed manner, despite acknowledging they were not at their best.

The Reds extended their lead atop the Premier League table to 19 points thanks to their routine victory at the London Stadium.

Klopp told Sky Sports (h/t Goal's Stephen Creek):

"We could have done a lot of things better, but there was only one team who deserved to win.

"We could have passed better, defended better. Who cares? These players played outstanding football so often, it was a normal performance.

"We never had 100 per cent rhythm. It is tough to play against such a defensive-orientated team."

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 35th minute after Divock Origi was brought down.

The Egyptian turned provider for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain early in the second half and also hit the post, while Alisson kept out Robert Snodgrass and Declan Rice to ensure the Reds went home with a clean sheet:

It was far from a vintage Liverpool performance, but it was a match in which they rarely had to get out of second gear against the relegation-threatened Hammers.

What mattered most was the three points, which continued the Reds' remarkable season—they remain unbeaten and have won 23 of their 24 league fixtures.

As the Anfield Wrap's Leanne Prescott observed, Klopp's men have now beaten every team in the division this season—this was their first meeting with the Irons as it had been postponed due to the FIFA Club World Cup in December.



What's more, Liverpool are now on 70 points. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have accrued just 68 between them in this campaign.

With Liverpool still in the FA Cup—even if Klopp plans to leave their fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town to his under-23 side—and the UEFA Champions League, their ability to win matches without being at their best or having to exert themselves too much will be an enormous asset during the run-in.

Manchester City's trip to Tottenham Hotspur is on Sunday, so Liverpool could be 22 points clear by then if they beat Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.