Super Bowl Odds 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs Box Score, Game Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

No football matchup gets analyzed and broken down more than the Super Bowl.

With two weeks between the NFL's conference championship weekend and Super Bowl LIV, there has been more than enough time for experts to assess and predict this year's contest featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The time for predictions is almost over, as the Super Bowl kicks off Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but that still gives some time to break down what to expect from this year's huge matchup.

After a look at the key information for Super Bowl LIV, here are box score and game predictions for this year's matchup.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54.5 points

Box Score Prediction

First Quarter

Kansas City 10, San Francisco 7

Second Quarter

San Francisco 14, Kansas City 10

Third Quarter

San Francisco 28, Kansas City 21

Final

San Francisco 34, Kansas City 28

Game Predictions

Chiefs get off to better start led by Mahomes

In their first two playoff games, the Chiefs have not gotten off to good starts. They allowed 24 straight points to open their divisional-round matchup versus the Texans, then fell behind 10-0 to the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Despite those early deficits, Kansas City beat Houston 51-31 and notched a 35-24 win against Tennessee in the AFC title game. However, that doesn't mean the Chiefs are hoping for better results early in their Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers.

That's likely been an area of focus for Kansas City as it prepares to face one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. It may not be able to overcome a bad start as easily as it did the previous two rounds.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead a touchdown drive on the team's opening possession, and they'll surprise the 49ers by getting into an early offensive rhythm.

San Francisco's defense may be strong, but Kansas City's offense will be one of its biggest tests of the season, too.

49ers defense clamps down as rushing attack takes over

It's only a matter of time before the 49ers' defense puts a halt to the Chiefs' early momentum, though.

San Francisco ranked No. 2 in the NFL in total defense during the regular season, and it mostly shut down impressive Minnesota and Green Bay offenses in its first two playoff wins.

The 49ers have a dominant defensive front seven that will have success against the Chiefs' offense line and put the pressure on Mahomes.

While the Kansas City quarterback is great at moving out of the pocket and extending plays, he'll only be able to do that so much when San Francisco's defenders are consistently applying the pressure.

Plus, the 49ers have some great speed on defense that may not allow Mahomes to have as many escapes as he had against other teams.

San Francisco will blank Kansas City in the second quarter and rely on its balanced rushing attack to take a halftime lead.

Raheem Mostert, who scored four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game, will likely find his way back into the end zone against a Chiefs defense that ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing defense during the regular season.

San Francisco makes final stand to win championship

As you might expect in a matchup between these two teams, the Super Bowl is going to have a close finish.

Expect the 49ers to have a late lead and need to hold off the Chiefs on one final drive, as Kansas City will be needing to orchestrate a touchdown drive in order to win its first Super Bowl title since the 1969 season.

With San Francisco's defense looking to stop Kansas City's offense in the closing minutes, it will be a fitting finish to a thrilling game to end the NFL season. And facing a potential loss, the Chiefs are going to move the ball onto the 49ers' side of the field and make things interesting down to the wire.

However, the 49ers' defense will come up with one final big play. They'll force a game-saving turnover to hold on for the win and secure their first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season and their sixth in franchise history.