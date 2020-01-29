Elfrid Payton, Jae Crowder Get Tossed as Knicks, Grizzlies Scuffle

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder were tossed late in the fourth quarter of Memphis' 127-106 road win Wednesday after the two had a confrontation that led to tensions boiling over for both teams.

With just under one minute remaining in the game, Crowder set up to take a corner three-pointer early in the shot clock.

Payton, who was the closest defender, rushed over and gave Crowder a hard shove as he shot the ball. Crowder got up swinging at Payton, who returned the favor.

Neither player made serious contact, and no one appeared to be hurt. Players who were on the court for both teams proceeded to confront each other.

Immediate reaction swayed toward Payton pushing Crowder because he shot a three with the game well in hand as the clock wound down.

That won't preclude a potential suspension for Payton, however, as ESPN's Bobby Marks noted.

"I’m expecting a suspension for Elfrid Payton. I know the 'unwritten rules' are a player should not shoot a 3 up 18 with 48 seconds but that was unnecessary."

After the game, Payton stood by his push.

"It doesn't matter who took that shot, don't disrespect the game like that," Payton said.

Crowder did not speak postgame, but Payton's teammate Marcus Morris provided sexist comments on the Memphis forward.

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back...he's soft, very woman-like," Morris said.

It was not a good night for the Knicks, who fell to 13-36 on the season and heard fans loudly implore owner James Dolan to sell the team after the fight ended. Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic called it the low point of the season.