AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 29

Credit: AEW

Dynamite opened with Jon Moxley making his way through the crowd. He was wearing an eye patch to sell his injury from last week at the hands of Chris Jericho.

He gave a promo hyping his upcoming match against Jericho for the AEW World Championship at Revolution. It was all very routine.

He called out his opponent, and Le Champion did not make him wait long. Y2J insulted Moxley's mother and told him everything that has happened up until now is his fault because he turned down Jericho's offer to join The Inner Circle.

He did the usual heel speech about how Cleveland didn't deserve to see him fight on Wednesday night before calling out the rest of his group to join him on the stage.

Mox said he would fight everyone if he had to and prepared to do battle. Y2J said they brought in some special help for the night. Santana and Ortiz called out a group they referred to as thugs to join them.

As expected, Moxley did not back down and tried to take on all 10 men before security came out to break up the fight.

Grade: B-

Analysis

Moxley is as over with the AEW crowd as anyone in the company. He received a huge ovation and a couple of chants when he made his way to the ring.

Opening the show with the No. 1 contender giving a promo is a very WWE thing to do, but that isn't a bad thing. WWE is successful for a reason and taking a few format ideas isn't going to hurt AEW.

Jericho and Moxley are arguably the two biggest stars in AEW. The hardcore and casual fans love both of them, so more people are likely to stick around than they would be if the show opened with two lesser-known talents.

As far as quality is concerned, this segment was fine. Both men are great on the mic, but we have seen all of this before when they feuded in WWE.

Jericho looked like the villain he is and Moxley was the devil-may-care loner he has been since joining the company. The goal was accomplished.