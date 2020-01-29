Barcelona Transfer Rumours: Everton Reject Massive £85m Richarlison Bid

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly had a massive £85 million (€100 million) bid for Everton forward Richarlison turned down by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The Catalan giants are searching for a replacement for striker Luis Suarez, who is out for four months after undergoing knee surgery, but the Toffees "rejected the offer immediately," according to Sky Sports.

Richarlison is reportedly "a long-standing target" of Eric Abidal, Barcelona's sporting director, and the Spanish champions also had an enquiry for the 22-year-old "knocked back" last summer, per the report.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.