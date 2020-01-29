Barcelona Transfer Rumours: Everton Reject Massive £85m Richarlison Bid

Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison looks on during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Brighton Hove and Albion at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 11, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly had a massive £85 million (€100 million) bid for Everton forward Richarlison turned down by Carlo Ancelotti's side. 

The Catalan giants are searching for a replacement for striker Luis Suarez, who is out for four months after undergoing knee surgery, but the Toffees "rejected the offer immediately," according to Sky Sports.

Richarlison is reportedly "a long-standing target" of Eric Abidal, Barcelona's sporting director, and the Spanish champions also had an enquiry for the 22-year-old "knocked back" last summer, per the report.

    

