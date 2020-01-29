Super Bowl 2020: Recipes, Snacks with 49ers vs. Chiefs Theme

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Super Bowl isn't just an event for NFL fans. It's a pseudo-holiday during which families and friends gather to share moments, memories and, of course, food.

Yes, the struggle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday for serious fans and the 49ers and Chiefs faithful. However, the spread at your Super Bowl party isn't far behind.

No social gathering would be complete without the right food and drink. Whether you're looking to impress as the host or by bringing a special dish—all proper guests should—you'll want to go beyond the standards of pizza and chicken wings.

If you want to be the hit of your Super Bowl party, it's worth trying out a dish themed around the two teams involved in Super Bowl LIV. Here, we'll examine some recipes from around the web that do exactly that.

Appetizer: Avocado Fries

Larry Crowe/Associated Press

This is one we examined last year when the Los Angeles Rams were in the big game. It's relevant for San Francisco fans, though, so it's worth revisiting. Few things say "California" like avocados, and unless you want to be the butt of avocado-toast jokes, fried avocados are the way to go.

Here's a quick and easy recipe from Lena Abraham of delish.com. This one does require an air fryer, but it can come together in no time.

Ingredients

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

2 avocados, sliced

Directions

1. In a bowl, whisk together panko, garlic powder, and paprika. Place flour in another shallow bowl, and in a third shallow bowl beat eggs.

2. One at a time, dip avocado slices into flour, then egg, then panko mixture until fully coated.

3. Place in air fryer and fry at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes.

Feel free to serve these delicious fries either by themselves or with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Sauce: Kansas City BBQ

When you think of Kansas City cuisine, you undoubtedly think of barbecue. Whether you choose to make wings, brisket, pulled pork or another favorite, the one thing you'll want to get right is the sauce.

Here's a terrific recipe from Susie Bulloch of Hey Grill Hey:

Ingredients

14 oz. crushed tomatoes

1 cup ketchup

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup molasses

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp ground mustard

Directions

1. Combine ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bing to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to a simmer.

2. Simmer for 20 minutes, then remove from heat to cool.

This sauce can be used right away or refrigerated for later use. This is especially helpful if you're looking to prep ahead of time. Serve with your favorite cuts of meat or with the following pulled-pork recipe.

Main Dish: Oven-Roasted Pulled Pork

Matthew Mead/Associated Press

If you're looking to flaunt your sauce, you're going to need some meat. If you want a quick and easy recipe—one that doesn't involve a smoker—try this one from Lauren Miyashiro of delish.com.

This recipe also includes a sauce recipe, though pairing it with the more authentic KC barbecue recipe above is worth the effort.

Ingredients

4 lbs boneless pork shoulder

3 tbsp packed brown sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion salt

1 tsp ground cumin

fresh black pepper

2 tbsp vegetable oil

12 oz lager beer

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F and trim excess fat from the pork. Cut into large pieces.

2. Combine dry ingredients and rub over pork.

3. In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Working a few pieces at a time, add pork and sear in oil.

4. Pour beer into mixture and cover lid. Place in oven and cook until pork becomes tender—roughly 2.5-3 hours.

5. Shred pork using two forks. Serve with barbecue sauce and buns.

Dessert: Themed Sugar Cookies

Cakes and pies can sometimes be a hassle at parties. Putting out a tray of simple sugar cookie is a better alternative, and luckily, we found a no-fuss recipe at allrecipes.com.

Ingredients

2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 cup butter

1-1/2 cups white sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix flour, baking soda and baking powder.

2. In a larger bowl, mix butter and sugar until smooth. Add egg and vanilla, then gradually mix in dry ingredients from the small bowl. Roll into teaspoon-sized balls of dough and place on ungreased cookie sheets.

3. Bake eight to 10 minutes. Allow to cool before moving from sheets.