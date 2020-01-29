Super Bowl Odds 2020: Halftime, National Anthem and 49ers vs. Chiefs Props

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here.

For bettors, that means time is running out to put down wagers ahead of Super Bowl LIV, which will feature the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. While money will obviously be placed on the result of the game, there will also be a number of prop bets for nearly everything else occurring on Super Bowl Sunday.

That includes game-related occurrences, pregame and postgame festivities, the halftime show, commercials and more. So, there will be opportunities to potentially win big.

Here's the important information for Super Bowl LIV, followed by a closer look at available prop bets for the national anthem and halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54.5 points

National Anthem, Halftime Prop Bets

Three well-known pop stars will take the field during Super Bowl LIV. Demi Lovato will be there before the game to sing the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will get on the stage for this year's halftime performance.

Lovato will be performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl for the first time in her career, but she has plenty of prior experience at major sporting events. She has sung the anthem at World Series games, as well as the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in 2017.

A Grammy-nominated artist whose most recent album was certified platinum, Lovato should give a great rendition of the national anthem to get the Super Bowl underway.

But here's the real question: How long will it take her to sing the anthem?

That's one of the more popular anthem-related prop bets, and Bovada has the over/under line at two minutes. That's about how long a typical performance of the national anthem takes, with Gladys Knight singing the song in 2:01 at last year's Super Bowl.

In six of the last 11 Super Bowls, the anthem has taken longer than two minutes, according to FanDuel. So, history appears to be on the side of Lovato's anthem taking at least that long.

Other anthem-related prop bets available on Bovada include whether Lovato will omit/forget a word, what she will wear and what her microphone will look like.

There are even more available prop bets having to do with this year's halftime show featuring Lopez and Shakira. The co-headliners will likely perform a few songs together and also play their own hits individually.

When Shakira is performing alone, Lopez may be changing her outfits. And if she changes at least three times, then bettors could win with an over bet, as Bovada has the over/under line for Lopez's wardrobe changes at 2.5.

Other halftime bets on Bovada include if Lopez's fiance, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, will be shown during the broadcast, whether any guest appearances (DJ Khaled, Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Will Smith, Pitbull) occur and whether Lopez will do a Selena cover.