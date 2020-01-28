Jay Glazer Clarifies Philip Rivers' Future Hasn't Been Decided by Chargers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer is clarifying statements he previously made during The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday in which he seemed to say the Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from quarterback Philip Rivers.

On Tuesday, Glazer remarked he never said the Chargers had "moved on" and was "surprised" to see many people texting him about it:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.