Jay Glazer Clarifies Philip Rivers' Future Hasn't Been Decided by Chargers

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 28, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks for an open receiver during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer is clarifying statements he previously made during The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday in which he seemed to say the Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from quarterback Philip Rivers. 

On Tuesday, Glazer remarked he never said the Chargers had "moved on" and was "surprised" to see many people texting him about it:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

