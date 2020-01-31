Ranking the Greatest NFL Teams That Fell Short of Winning the Super Bowl

0 of 10

Associated Press

An unfortunate reality in sports is legendary teams typically only garner that status after winning a championship.

No matter the regular-season accomplishments or how close they finished to a title, history often forgets the ring-less. During the Super Bowl era of the NFL—which dates back to 1966—the sport has regularly watched outstanding teams fall short.

We've highlighted 10 of the greatest teams to experience that unfortunate ending—so close, yet so far away.

The list's primary factors include regular-season record and statistical rankings.