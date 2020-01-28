Matt Riddle Rumor; Injury Update on Edge, Samoa Joe; Latest on Lynch vs. Baszler

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Heat Reportedly Led to Riddle's Quick Rumble Exit

Matt Riddle's quick exit from the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match was reportedly a result of some backstage heat.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), "there is a lot of heat" on Riddle due to the belief that he has "rubbed some people the wrong way."

Riddle entered the Rumble match 23rd, but he was eliminated just 41 seconds later by King Corbin to the shock of many members of the WWE Universe.

His quick elimination may have stemmed from a reported backstage incident involving WWE champion Brock Lesnar prior to the show.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported that Riddle and Lesnar got into a "verbal altercation" Sunday, as Lesnar "wanted [Riddle] to know the reality of the situation between them."

Like Lesnar, Riddle is a former UFC star, and he has been outspoken about his desire to face Lesnar one day. Riddle has also said that he wants to be the one to retire The Beast Incarnate, which may not have sat well with Lesnar.

Additionally, Riddle has been highly critical of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg over the past year, who is someone that has worked closely with Lesnar during their careers.

Riddle is one of the most popular Superstars NXT has to offer, and since he and Pete Dunne are set to face Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on Wednesday, he may be in line for an NXT Tag Team Championship match against Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Portland next month as well.

WWE Injury Updates on Edge, Samoa Joe

Both Edge and Samoa Joe suffered injuries on Monday's episode of Raw, although it appears only one of them was legitimate.

After making a surprise return in the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday, Edge cut a promo for Raw about his desire to end his career on his terms. Randy Orton interrupted and then hit Edge with an RKO before adding insult to injury with a One-Man Conchairto.

Edge was stretchered from the ring after Raw went off the air, and WWE.com has since reported that the Rated-R Superstar was taken to a medical facility. All signs point to that being an angle to set up Edge vs. Orton at WrestleMania.

Earlier in the night on Raw, Samoa Joe was forced to leave a Raw Tag Team Championship match pitting him and Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy after he hit his head on the floor during a dive.

According to PWInsider (h/t Giri), the injury is "100 percent legitimate" and WWE doctors decided to pull Joe out of the match.

Owens continued the match at a two-on-one disadvantage and fell just short when Murphy beat him with a roll-up.

Although the injury is reportedly real, it could play into the storyline well provided Joe doesn't miss a significant amount of time. It is unclear what WWE plans to do with Joe, Owens, Rollins and Murphy at WrestleMania, but it has no shortage of options at its disposal.

A Joe heel turn and match with KO could be a major draw, and Joe leaving the match could be used in the angle with Joe later revealing that he purposely hung Owens out to dry.

However, the primary focus is on getting Joe healthy and back in action since he has been a huge part of Raw over the past several weeks.

Lynch vs. Baszler Reportedly Planned for WrestleMania

Shayna Baszler finished as the runner-up to Charlotte Flair in the women's Royal Rumble match, but she is reportedly still in line for a big bout at WrestleMania.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Baszler is scheduled to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The matchup makes sense due to the fact that Baszler beat Lynch and Bayley in a Triple Threat match to close Survivor Series. After Baszler picked up the win, Becky attacked her and put her through the announce table, meaning there is some unfinished business.

Charlotte can choose her opponent for WrestleMania, but Meltzer reported that she is not slated to face Becky or Bayley. Instead, Flair will reportedly challenge NXT champion Rhea Ripley, per PWInsider (h/t Giri).

If both reports are true and WWE finally goes forward with Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, WrestleMania 36 would feature the most stacked card of all time in terms of women's matches.

Although none of them may main event like Lynch vs. Flair vs. Ronda Rousey did last year, it would be a huge step forward for women's wrestling since their matches are normally outnumbered significantly by the men at WrestleMania.

Given those potential bouts, plus Drew McIntyre vs. Lesnar, Edge vs. Orton and more, WrestleMania 36 is shaping up to be a historically good show.

