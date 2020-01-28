NFL League and Team Social Media Accounts Were Targeted by Hackers

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The NFL confirmed Tuesday that its official Twitter account and those for several teams, including Super Bowl participants Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, were hacked Monday.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post provided the update:

NBC News' Doha Madani reported OurMine, a hacker group based in Saudi Arabia, claimed responsibility for the online attack, which also struck the team accounts of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

OurMine is known for hacking accounts in order to promote their services and, in Monday's announcement, stated its effort against the NFL was to "show people that everything is hackable," per Madani.

The Chiefs and Niners will face off in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.