Paige Comments on Impact, Fan Backlash of Triple H's Joke About Having Children

WWE Backstage analyst and former WWE Superstar Paige discussed the impact of a joke Triple H recently made about her personal life when she appeared on the Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia this week.

When discussing the possibility of Paige and Edge returning to the ring after suffering what were deemed career-ending neck injuries ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, Triple H said: "I'm a fan just like everyone else. I would love to see [Edge or Paige] step into the ring and compete. More importantly than that, though, I would like to see them live long, healthy lives. You know, Edge has kids. Paige, maybe, she probably has some she doesn't know of."

The Game later apologized for what he said, calling it a "terrible joke."

Triple H's comments reopened old wounds for Paige, as she was the victim of a hacker who leaked private videos and photos of her that were sexual in nature in 2017.

During her appearance on Chasing Glory (h/t WrestlingInc.com's William Windsor), Paige said that Triple H's joke was essentially an open invitation for people to attack her on social media:



"But recently after [Triple H] made that joke, which, I respect Hunter—he [has] always been respectful to me and he has always just been a gentleman, so when he made that joke, it kind of just ignited this thing where it opened the door for all these fans to attack me and take pictures, and screenshots, and videos. And then, all of a sudden, it's being sent to [Paige's boyfriend] Ronnie and to my family and stuff like that all over again and it took me a couple of years to really get over it.

"Like I said earlier, I had to talk to four different therapists. Like, I was thinking about suicide back then. I was in a really dark place. And then, knowing that I couldn't have kids too, so that whole joke was just bad! I was like, 'I can't have kids!' And then, all of a sudden, these videos are being brought up, so it was just all of this stuff, kind of like an influx of hatred just thrown at me by all these fans. And I'm just like, 'Damn, I was just getting over this, and now it all just came back again, and now I have poor Ronnie who has to be involved in all of this, and my family, again, has to be involved in this.'"

Although Triple H's comments forced her to deal with a deluge of criticism, Paige said she appreciated that he owned up to his mistake: "Oh yeah, it definitely takes someone, a real man or a woman, to admit a mistake that they've made. And to publicly go out there, and, obviously, apologize, it takes a lot because sometimes, like, you truly don't mean to offend someone, obviously, and in today's age, like, people can get offended a lot."

The 27-year-old Paige was medically disqualified from competing in WWE in early 2018 because of a serious neck injury, which ended a decorated career that saw her become a two-time Divas champion and one-time NXT women's champion.

Paige has continued to contribute to WWE since then, though, as she was SmackDown general manager and then manager of The Kabuki Warriors. Her primary focus now is on WWE Backstage, on which she provides analysis of the WWE product alongside Renee Young, Booker T, CM Punk and Christian.