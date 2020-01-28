Video: Michael Strahan Reveals Giants Will Retire His No. 92 Jersey

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Michael Strahan let New York Giants fans in on a secret while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The 48-year-old Hall of Famer will have his No. 92 jersey retired by the Giants:

Strahan also complimented his former Giants teammate Eli Manning, who announced his retirement from the NFL last week. Strahan had previously celebrated the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback on Twitter:

Strahan played his entire career with the Giants, from 1993 to 2007. He won one Super Bowl and earned four All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowl nods while leading the league in sacks twice (with an NFL-record 22.5 in 2001 and 18.5 in 2003).

The 1993 second-round pick out of Texas Southern ranks sixth all-time with 141.5 sacks.

Since retiring, Strahan has become a star broadcaster on Fox NFL Sunday and Good Morning America spinoff Strahan, Sara and Keke.