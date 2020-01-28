Video: Michael Strahan Reveals Giants Will Retire His No. 92 Jersey

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 28, 2020

Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Michael Strahan let New York Giants fans in on a secret while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The 48-year-old Hall of Famer will have his No. 92 jersey retired by the Giants:

Strahan also complimented his former Giants teammate Eli Manning, who announced his retirement from the NFL last week. Strahan had previously celebrated the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback on Twitter:

Strahan played his entire career with the Giants, from 1993 to 2007. He won one Super Bowl and earned four All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowl nods while leading the league in sacks twice (with an NFL-record 22.5 in 2001 and 18.5 in 2003).

The 1993 second-round pick out of Texas Southern ranks sixth all-time with 141.5 sacks.

Since retiring, Strahan has become a star broadcaster on Fox NFL Sunday and Good Morning America spinoff Strahan, Sara and Keke.

