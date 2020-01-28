Predicting WrestleMania 36 Match Card After WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Predicting WrestleMania 36 Match Card After WWE Royal Rumble 2020January 28, 2020
Drew McIntyre didn't wait long to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. In fact, it's how he opened Raw the night after winning The Royal Rumble.
The Beast showed up and attacked The Scottish Psychopath to show him that just because McIntyre eliminated him during the Rumble does not mean he can beat him for the title.
Charlotte Flair was more withholding and decided not to reveal her chosen opponent for the biggest pay-per-view of the year.
Other than the likely Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women's Battle Royal, the rest of the card is wide open. The event is still over two months away on April 7 and WWE has the Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber PPVs to worry about between now and then.
Let's take a look at some of the most likely bouts we will see at WrestleMania based on what we know so far.
Randy Orton vs. Edge
We will get the most obvious matchup out of the way first. After what we saw on Raw, it is practically guaranteed we will see Randy Orton vs. Edge at WrestleMania.
The Rated-R Superstar made his triumphant return during The Royal Rumble match and briefly teamed up with The Viper to eliminate a few Superstars before Edge turned on his former partner and threw him over the top rope.
During Monday's Raw, Orton showed up during Edge's return promo and suggested reuniting Rated RKO before hitting one of his signature RKOs out of nowhere.
He capped off the attack by delivering a Con-Chair-To to the Hall of Famer. This segment was executed to perfection. Many of us saw the attack coming from a mile away but we all still hoped it wouldn't happen because Orton and Edge are so good together.
The shots of fans in the crowd showed how invested they were in the story. If this is how Edge chooses to end his career on his own terms, he couldn't have picked a better rival.
Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt successfully retained the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble. It's time for him to find a new target.
Roman Reigns has been out of the title picture for the past year since returning to action. He is not going to be satisfied fighting Baron Corbin for much longer.
The Big Dog is in a different position than he was a few years ago. The WWE Universe loves him again and WWE can capitalize on that by pairing him with The Fiend.
Like Wyatt and Bryan, Reigns has a long history with the universal champion going back to their days in The Shield and The Wyatt Family. They have fought many times but this is a different situation.
Wyatt is much more dangerous than he once was. He gets inside of his opponents' head and manipulates them. He has changed every person he has stepped into the ring with, including Seth Rollins, Reigns' former brother-in-arms.
This is a main event waiting to happen. Reigns will likely have to earn a title shot, possibly inside The Elimination Chamber. Once he does, this storyline can get going.
Bayley vs. Naomi
While Charlotte is playing coy about who she plans to challenge at WrestleMania, the odds are good she will choose Becky Lynch so she can stay on Raw. This means Bayley needs an opponent and the recently returned Naomi would be a great choice.
The former women's champion returned to a huge pop during the Royal Rumble. She had one of the most memorable moments of the night when she saved herself from elimination and she looked like she hasn't lost a step during her time away from the ring.
Naomi has never fought Bayley as a heel. This would be a brand new feud that could last for the next few months, especially if they trade the title back and forth once or twice.
Lacey Evans may be involved to make it a triple threat but a singles bout between Naomi and Bayley would be easier to sell from a storyline perspective.
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
As mentioned earlier, one of the safest bets for the WrestleMania card is Lynch vs. Flair. They have been in the ring many times before but it still feels like the right choice.
The Man is coming off a big victory over Asuka and warned Charlotte that if she chose to challenge her for the title, it would be the last time. A dare like that is just begging for The Queen to respond with a challenge.
This does not necessarily mean it has to be a one on one encounter. Liv Morgan is back in the mix and WWE could use this as an opportunity to push her into the main event scene once she is done feuding with Lana.
If Ronda Rousey decides to return, she would obviously want a rematch from last year's WrestleMania. It wouldn't be new but it would be just as entertaining as it was in 2019.
Another option would be to include someone from NXT. Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler both had standout performances on Sunday and could be in the running for a major push on Raw if they play their card right.
Whatever WWE does, the base ingredients will be The Man and The Queen. Anyone else management adds will just be a bonus.
The Viking Raiders vs. AOP
Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy are the current Raw tag team champions but they are not designed to be long-term titleholders.
This happened to establish Rollins' new group as a threat and give Murphy a boost after losing three straight matches to Aleister Black. Erik and Ivar are going to want those belts back and they will stop at nothing to get them.
This is where AOP comes in. After The Viking Raiders regain the titles, WWE can finally deliver on a feud with Akam and Rezar.
These duos should be viewed as the most dangerous men on the roster. Putting them in the same ring together will lead to nothing short of a violent masterpiece.
What do you think WWE will add to the WrestleMania 36 card? Let me know on Twitter @BR_Doctor.