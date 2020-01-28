Predicting WrestleMania 36 Match Card After WWE Royal Rumble 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre didn't wait long to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. In fact, it's how he opened Raw the night after winning The Royal Rumble.

The Beast showed up and attacked The Scottish Psychopath to show him that just because McIntyre eliminated him during the Rumble does not mean he can beat him for the title.

Charlotte Flair was more withholding and decided not to reveal her chosen opponent for the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Other than the likely Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women's Battle Royal, the rest of the card is wide open. The event is still over two months away on April 7 and WWE has the Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber PPVs to worry about between now and then.

Let's take a look at some of the most likely bouts we will see at WrestleMania based on what we know so far.