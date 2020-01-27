The Undertaker Reportedly at Royal Rumble; Paige on Edge's Return; MVP Rumors

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Undertaker Among Notables At Royal Rumble

The Undertaker was not a surprise entrant at the 2020 Royal Rumble on Sunday, but he was reportedly in attendance. Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported the list of notables who were not part of the show included The Deadman, Big Show, Kane, Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Ember Moon, Nia Jax and Xavier Woods.

Undertaker has not been seen in character since choke-slamming Sami Zayn on an episode of SmackDown in September. He has appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions interview show, but that was not in character.

It's unclear if Undertaker will participate at WrestleMania this year. WrestleMania 35 was the first to not feature The Undertaker in 19 years. He later wrestled Goldberg in the much-maligned contest at Super Showdown and was featured in a tag team with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

Given Taker seemed to be open to returning in his interview with Stone Cold, the odds are in favor of him being somehow involved in at least one more WrestleMania moment.

Paige Speaks on Edge's In-Ring Return

If Paige ever finds her way back into a WWE ring, she can look to Edge for inspiration. The Rated R Superstar made his surprise return to action during the Royal Rumble, lasting until the final three before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

It was Edge's first time in action since 2011, when he announced he was retiring due to a condition called cervical spinal stenosis. At the time, Edge said doctors believed he was one wrong move away from being potentially paralyzed.

Nine years later, Edge was cleared for a WWE return and is apparently in the company's immediate plans. Paige, who herself stepped away from in-ring competition in 2018 due to the same condition, tweeted Edge's return "gives people hope":

Paige is still just 27 years old and was on her way to a Hall of Fame career before injuries abruptly ended her career. Edge is 46 and retired in his late 30s; there is still a chance Paige's condition could improve in enough time she has another long run.

MVP to Make Additional Appearances for WWE

Another surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, MVP, appears to also be sticking around—at least for a little bit. Wrestling Observer Live reported the 46-year-old will be making a "few appearances" going forward but is not part of the long-term plans.

MVP was eliminated by Brock Lesnar in a brief appearance Sunday night.