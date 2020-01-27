Thiago Silva's Agent Says 'We Cannot Wait Forever' for PSG Contract Extension

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Thiago Silva wants to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but the centre-back is still waiting for the Ligue 1 giants to open talks over renewing his contract.

Silva's agent, Paulo Tonietto, told France Football (h/t Get French Football News):

"PSG have not yet approached Thiago. He wants to stay, but there are limits. If PSG don't come to us, we will take a decision. We cannot wait forever. Leonardo is a friend of mine, but I am not going to beg him for a meeting. Several Brazilian and European clubs have contacted me, but we are waiting to first speak with PSG, this is where Thiago wants to continue. He wants to respect the club. We do not want to think about a Plan B. Not yet."

PSG's lethargy in sorting out Silva's immediate future is somewhat curious. He may be 35, but the Brazilian remains the key presence at the back for Les Parisiens.

Silva has made 18 starts and one appearance off the substitutes bench in the French top flight this season. In the process, the former AC Milan man has helped Thomas Tuchel's team concede just 14 goals through 21 games, the joint-fewest in the division.

If Silva is allowed to move on, he would join a lengthy list of illustrious names set to be available for free in the summer:

PSG may feel the timing is right to move on, provided it prompts a refresh at the heart of defence. The young talent is there, particularly in the form of 24-year-old Presnel Kimpembe.

He has revived his form after some shaky performances last season:

Kimpembe could form a useful partnership alongside Silva's fellow Brazilian Marquinhos. The latter is still only 25 and has often been miscast as a holding midfielder, despite having the pace and aggression to be an asset deeper.

For the moment, PSG need to wait on Marquinhos, who has been ruled out for three weeks with a "lesion of the biceps femoris," per the club's official website. Marquinhos was injured during the recent 3-0 win over Stade de Reims in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final.

There were also concerns about both Silva and Abdou Diallo following the 2-0 victory away to Lille in the league on Sunday:

Marquinhos' injury affords Tuchel the chance to give Diallo more opportunities. The 23-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but he's made a mere 18 starts across all competitions.

Diallo hasn't featured regularly, but his obvious potential may explain why PSG are reluctant to accelerate contract talks with Silva. Some combination of Diallo, Kimpembe and Marquinhos looks to be the future of the PSG defence, a future increasingly likely to be sans Silva.