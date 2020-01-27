Report: Reds Considering Nick Senzel Trade After Nick Castellanos Signs Contract

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After upgrading in the outfield, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly considering a trade involving center fielder Nick Senzel, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

This comes after the club reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with Nick Castellanos Monday, first reported by C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. The squad also signed Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama to a three-year deal earlier this month.

