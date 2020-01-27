2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Justin Herbert 'Solidified' Stock at Senior Bowl Practice

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Don't be surprised if there are three quarterbacks taken in the first 10 picks of the 2020 NFL draft.

Peter King of NBC Sports cited a scout who was at Senior Bowl practices last week and came away quite impressed with Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert.

"Now there are three premier guys left at No. 2," the scout said when talking about who could be picked after the Cincinnati Bengals presumably select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 2 pick. "Justin solidified who he is, and now no one can argue if he goes top five."

While Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa are seen by many as the top two quarterbacks available, Herbert is climbing up draft boards.

His South team lost the Senior Bowl to the North 34-17, but he was still named the game's MVP. The performance came after he led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin in his final collegiate season, which saw him complete 66.8 percent of his passes for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted "Herbert did all he possibly could this week to elevate his stock. It's very likely he will be a top-10 selection in late April."

Miller pointed to his ability to hit receivers on deep routes and underneath while highlighting the leadership Herbert displayed at the Senior Bowl, which stood out for someone "who has a reputation as a quiet person."

Quarterbacks almost always dominate the predraft discussion, and Herbert is firmly a part of it this year.