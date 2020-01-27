Way-Too-Early Predictions for Top MLB Stars Available in 2020-21 Free Agency

Way-Too-Early Predictions for Top MLB Stars Available in 2020-21 Free AgencyJanuary 27, 2020
The 2019-20 offseason isn't over yet. As we wait for pitchers and catchers to report and actual baseball to begin, it's time for some way-too-early free agent predictions for next winter.
We'll begin with a list of notable players who should be available provided they don't sign extensions, then dive deeper on five legitimate stars and predict where they'll ink and for how much.
Obviously, this involves a lot of informed guesswork. But as we wait for the embers of the hot stove to sputter out, it's a fun distraction at least.
Other Notable 2020-21 Free Agents
The following players are set to hit free agency after the 2020 campaign and should draw ample interest based on their ability and track record.
However—for reasons related to performance, age, injury, inconsistency or some combination of the four—they didn't rise to the level of top star in our estimation:
C: Yadier Molina, Mike Zunino
1B: Yuli Gurriel
2B: Cesar Hernandez, DJ LeMahieu, Daniel Murphy (mutual option with the Colorado Rockies), Jurickson Profar
3B: Marwin Gonzalez, Justin Turner
SS: Marcus Semien, Andrelton Simmons
OF: Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Brantley, Jay Bruce, Yoenis Cespedes, Joc Pederson
DH: Nelson Cruz
SP: Jake Arrieta (club option with the Philadelphia Phillies), Trevor Bauer, James Paxton, Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman, Jose Quintana, Masahiro Tanaka
RP: Alex Colome, Andrew Miller (team/vesting option with the St. Louis Cardinals), Blake Treinen
RHP Corey Kluber
Corey Kluber posted a 5.80 ERA in just seven starts with the Cleveland Indians in 2019 and was traded this winter to the Texas Rangers.
His injury was a fractured forearm suffered on a line drive against the Miami Marlins in May. It's entirely possible the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner will return to form in 2020 and command a lucrative multi-year deal next winter.
He's entering his age-34 season and shaking off rust, however, so expectations should be tempered. Assuming he pitches decently for the Rangers, they could extend him the qualifying offer and he may take it with a shot at one more big payday the following year.
Prediction: Rangers extend the qualifying offer and Kluber accepts
OF George Springer
Is Houston Astros outfielder George Springer a top star? Yes he is.
The 30-year-old swatted 39 home runs with a .974 OPS last season while posting 11 defensive runs saved between center field and right field.
He's a three-time All-Star and finished in the top 10 in AL MVP voting in 2019. He'll be a sought-after prize next offseason if the 'Stros don't extend him first.
With all the uncertainty surrounding Houston in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal, Springer might be ready to leave town next winter.
If the Boston Red Sox lose star outfielder Mookie Betts (more on him in a moment) they could be a prime suitor for Springer, who attended high school in nearby Connecticut.
They won't be the only squad offering a deal, but it feels like a match.
Prediction: Seven years, $210 million with the Boston Red Sox
C J.T. Realmuto
J.T. Realmuto is entering his age-29 season. He hit 25 home runs and posted an .820 OPS in 2019 with the Philadelphia Phillies.
He also gunned down an MLB-leading 47 percent of would-be base stealers and was the fourth-best pitch-framer in the game according to Baseball Prospectus.
Backstops like that don't hit the open market every year. Assuming he avoids injury and major regression in 2020, there will be a heated bidding war for Realmuto.
It's anyone's guess where he'll land, but we'll put our money on the Phillies opening their wallet and doing what it takes to keep him the the City of Brotherly Love as they seek to build a title contender around Bryce Harper.
Prediction: Four years, $80 million with the Philadelphia Phillies
OF Giancarlo Stanton
When the New York Yankees acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins in December 2017, he was owed $295 million over 10 years.
Stanton can opt out after the 2020 season. At that point, the Yanks will have paid him $77 million and the Marlins would be required to kick in $30 million.
Stanton hit 59 home runs and won National League MVP honors for the Marlins in 2017. At his best, he's a generational slugger.
But he was limited by various injuries to 18 games last season in pinstripes and turned 30 in November.
If Stanton stays healthy and posts gaudy stats in 2020, he might test the open market. But he's one prolonged slump or disabled-list stint from riding out his long-term pact with New York.
Prediction: Opts in on his deal with the Yankees
OF Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts will earn a record-breaking $27 million in 2020 after avoiding arbitration with the Boston Red Sox and is set to become a free agent next winter.
The 2018 AL MVP and four-time Gold Glove winner is one of the best players in the game and is entering his age-27 season.
Whether or not Boston trades him between now and the July 31 deadline, he's set for a gargantuan haul in the coming offseason, at least in line with the contracts reeled in last winter by outfielder Bryce Harper and third baseman Manny Machado.
Multiple teams have been linked to Betts in trade rumors, including the San Diego Padres. The Friars might be too far from contention to jettison prospects now. But they could sell Betts next winter on joining a core fronted by Machado and budding superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. plus a gaggle of up-and-coming talent.
It'd be a coup. Then again, so was the Padres' signing of Machado in February 2019.
Prediction: 13 years, $340 million with the San Diego Padres
