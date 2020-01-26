WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia Date Revealed

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown on Thursday, Feb. 27, the company announced Sunday during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

This will be the second straight year Super ShowDown is in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg and The Undertaker headlined the previous event last June.

Super ShowDown falls a little over a week before Elimination Chamber on March 8.

WWE announced in November it had expanded its partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority to guarantee two major events in the country through 2027. It was an expansion of the deal the two sides first struck in March 2018.

Many have criticized WWE's decision to partner with Saudi Arabia given its poor record on human rights.

The criticism intensified following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who had been outspoken against the regime. The CIA determined in November 2018 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "personally ordered" Khashoggi's killing, per CNN.

WWE confirmed in its quarterly earnings report in October 2018 it intended to follow through with the agreement: "Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled."

Following the most recent show, Crown Jewel in October, numerous WWE personnel encountered difficulties leaving Saudi Arabia. WWE said the plane that was originally going to fly employees out experienced mechanical issues.

The company's stock fell slightly amid a rumored monetary dispute between WWE and Saudi Arabia that preceded the announcement of the new deal.