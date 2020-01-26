2020 Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman Surges Past Rahm, McIlroy to Win

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Marc Leishman cruised to victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on Sunday.

Leishman caught fire in the final round, carding a seven-under 65 to finish at 15 under for the tournament. Jon Rahm was runner-up at 14 under, and the pair of Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy tied for third at 12 under.

This is Leishman's fifth career PGA Tour victory and his first since the CIMB Classic in October 2018.

