Lamar Jackson Named Offensive MVP as AFC Holds off NFC in 2020 Pro Bowl

The AFC defeated the NFC 38-33 on Sunday at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

It was the AFC's fourth straight victory in the exhibition showcase.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the game's offensive MVP after finishing 16-of-23 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Not too shabby for the youngest quarterback to ever start in the NFL's annual all-star showcase:

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell (one tackle, one sack, one forced fumble) was named defensive MVP.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Jackson would win the honors, given that he is the clear front-runner to be named the league's MVP this season. The only disappointment for Jackson in his epic season was that he was playing in the Pro Bowl and not next weekend's Super Bowl.

His teammate, tight end Mark Andrews, had a huge game as well, catching nine passes for 73 yards and a score. The AFC threw for four touchdowns in total, with Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, Buffalo Bills wideout Andre Roberts and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. all scoring.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt also got in on the scoring early in the fourth quarter, returning a fumble recovery 82 yards for a score.

The NFC made things tight late behind Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who finished 13-of-22 for 181 yards, two scores and an interception. And the NFC had its own defensive touchdown, as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox raced 60 yards for a score in the third quarter after Harrison Smith intercepted a pass and threw a lateral to the big man.

Smith picked off the pass at his own 2-yard line, raced about 40 yards and hit Cox with the lateral, a truly memorable play in the exhibition game.

A late interception by Cousins all but ended the NFC's comeback bid.

It was a game played amid a tragedy in the sporting world, however, as Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. A number of players were stunned on the sideline to learn of the news and reacted to the sad story during the game:

Fans and players also paid tribute to Bryant throughout the game:

"Kobe always meant something special to me," Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams—who paid tribute to Bryant with a 360 dunk over the crossbar after scoring a touchdown—said during the game, per Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire.

It was a sentiment shared around the sporting world on Sunday.