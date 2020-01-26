Russell Wilson Gives Drew Brees His Starting Spot in 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 26, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 30: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints is congratulated by Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks after their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 30, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans won the game 25-20. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NFC would have been in good hands with six-time Pro Bowl Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson starting under center.

However, the 31-year-old Super Bowl champion decided to give his starting spot to Drew Brees for Sunday night's Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida:

Wilson's move is made particularly interesting because Brees, a 13-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, discussed potentially retiring with Amie Just of the Times-Picayune earlier Sunday:

"I'm really waiting until football is totally done," the 41-year-old disclosed. "Obviously being here, I'm just very much focused on my family and this opportunity to be around the guys, playing the game. Then, I'll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I'll give it a month or so."

Brees and Wilson's bond was on display throughout Pro Bowl festivities this week: 

Wilson told Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas' seven-year-old daughter Kaleigh that he and Brees are "close":

They have shared five Pro Bowl appearances (2012, '13, '17, '18, '19).

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who replaced Green Bay Packers All-Pro Aaron Rodgers, is the third NFC quarterback.

The AFC quarterbacks are Ravens probable league MVP Lamar Jackson, Houston Texans 2017 first-rounder Deshaun Watson and Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (replacing Patrick Mahomes due to Kansas City advancing to Super Bowl LIV). 

The Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN.

