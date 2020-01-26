Tiger Woods Wraps Up Solid 2020 Farmers Insurance Open with Final-Round 70

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Tiger Woods remains tied at 82 with Sam Snead on the all-time PGA Tour wins list after shooting a 70 Sunday afternoon to finish the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open nine under par and six shots off the current leader at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The 15-time major champion had scored a 69 in Thursday's first round. Previously, per the PGA Tour, five of the seven times Woods won the Farmers Insurance Open included a sub-70 first-round score. The sixth time was not meant to be this year.

The top of the leaderboard was shuffled consistently and significantly throughout the final round. Marc Leishman surged six spots to take sole possession of the lead.

At one point, there was a seven-way tie for second at 10 under.

Woods could have been in that contending scrum if not for a few unfortunate bounces.

He had several opportunities on the front nine to strike, but he just barely missed out on two eagles at the second and sixth holes. The rimmed-out eagle at No. 2 was particularly crushing:

The 44-year-old birdied instead at Nos. 2 and 6. However, those birdies were more or less offset by bogeys at the first and 10th holes.

Woods rebounded from the bogey at 10 to birdie the 13th hole. He yet again could have made a move up the leaderboard at No. 14 but squandered the chance:

Those struggles weren't limited to the 14th hole. Woods' driver worked well, while he struggled with his putter:

Woods rallied to birdie the 18th hole to end his first PGA Tour start of 2020 on a positive note.

Moving forward, every result will matter in terms of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. A maximum of four men can qualify from any country. Woods will have to stay in the top four among American men in the Official World Golf Ranking to secure a spot.

Woods' next chance to become the winningest PGA Tour player will be at the Genesis Invitational next month at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where he will serve as the tournament host.