Male and Female Superstars Who Deserve Lengthy Runs in 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

Traditionally, the ironman and ironwoman roles in the annual Royal Rumble matches have been rewards for the most talented in-ring workers in WWE.

Superstars such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan have all been honored for their superb work with lengthy Rumble runs that allowed them to tell their stories while also contributing to the overall quality of the contest.

This year, the candidates for the roles are many, but there are a few who have earned special consideration.

From a returning workhorse to a former WWE champion, a Queen to a former MMA competitor, they are the Superstars who would most benefit from the spot and whose talents would help to make sure this year's Rumble matches are memorable.